Italy and Saudi Arabia sign an agreement on energy cooperation

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127148 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115854 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123892 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125198 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156196 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108031 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153217 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104148 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113741 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106536 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 33274 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114856 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112785 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 32099 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127149 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156196 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153217 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182293 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171738 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112809 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114880 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137827 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129917 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147531 views
Italy and Saudi Arabia sign an agreement on energy cooperation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23286 views

Italy signed a five-year memorandum of energy cooperation with Saudi Arabia. The agreement provides for the possibility of supplying Saudi hydrogen to Europe through Italy as a transit hub.

Italy and Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement to strengthen energy cooperation, including the possible supply of Saudi hydrogen to Europe. This was stated by Italian Energy Minister Gilberto Piketto Fratin, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The Minister informed that the Memorandum of Understanding, which will be valid for five years, was signed by him and his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud during a meeting in Riyadh.

The agreement focuses on renewable energy sources, methane emissions reduction, energy interconnections, renewable and low-emission water and ammonia, and carbon capture and storage systems.

The head of the Italian Energy Ministry suggested that Italy could become an "entry point" for renewable hydrogen and ammonia produced in Saudi Arabia to enter Europe. According to him, this would be "a much closer, more competitive and strategic solution than other alternatives in the North Sea.

Recall

Last November, Riyadh abandoned an ambitious defense treaty with the United States in exchange for normalizing relations with Israel. Instead, Saudi Arabia insists on a more modest military cooperation agreement.

Olga Rozgon

israelIsrael
riyadhRiyadh
italyItaly
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
europeEurope
united-statesUnited States

