Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4802 views

Two criminals involved in the Louvre robbery were arrested on Saturday evening, one in Roissy, the other in Seine-Saint-Denis. However, eight jewels of the French crown, worth 88 million euros, are still missing.

Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects

Two criminals involved in the world-famous Louvre robbery were arrested on Saturday evening. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN.

A week of intensive searching was enough to eliminate the first part of the team that robbed the Louvre last Sunday. According to our information, two criminals involved in this world-famous robbery were arrested on Saturday evening.

- the report says.

Details

According to the publication, one was arrested in Roissy as he was preparing to board a flight to Algiers. The operation was carried out around 10:00 PM by the Anti-Gang Brigade (BRB), which was conducting the investigation, with the support of border police officers. At the same time, the second criminal was also arrested by the Paris judicial police in Seine-Saint-Denis.

However, as Le Figaro notes, eight jewels of the French crown, worth 88 million euros, were still not found as of Sunday morning.

Louvre moved some jewels after daring robbery25.10.25, 11:00 • 3350 views

Recall

French Minister of Culture Rachida Dati announced the Louvre robbery, which led to the museum's closure for the entire day.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez stated that the "great Louvre robbery" lasted seven minutes. He also confirmed that "individuals entered from outside using a lift."

Eight pieces of jewelry were stolen from the museum, which officials say are of "incalculable" value. The main target of the perpetrators was the Apollo Gallery, where the historical collection of French crown jewels is kept.

The thieves also tried to steal the crown of Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III, which features eight golden eagles. It also contains 1354 diamonds, 1136 rose-cut diamonds, and 56 emeralds. However, thanks to the efforts of the security, this theft was avoided.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the stolen valuables from the Louvre would definitely be found, and those responsible for the crime would be punished. Currently, an investigation is underway under the leadership of the Paris prosecutor's office.

On October 22, three days after the audacious crime, the Louvre resumed its work.

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World
Gold
Louvre
Emmanuel Macron
Algeria
Paris