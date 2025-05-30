$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
May 29, 01:16 PM • 101705 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 125003 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 122168 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 112771 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 198908 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 103738 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 127476 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 111690 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 116509 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 102325 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Popular news

40 Tu-22M3s and 20% of the Tu-95MS aircraft available in the Russian Federation have been transferred to the "Olenya" base - media

May 29, 04:43 PM • 32877 views

Potato prices in Russia have increased by 173%, the authorities are buying it in Mongolia - CCD

May 29, 05:04 PM • 4290 views

Fidan: the beginning of the negotiation process between Ukraine and the Russian Federation is beginning to take on more optimistic outlines

May 29, 05:14 PM • 6160 views

Misappropriated and "laundered" funds from one of the largest oil refineries in Ukraine: law enforcement officers conducted almost 50 searches

08:30 PM • 2964 views

Duda: Ukrainians know almost nothing about the Volyn tragedy, Poland will never consider OUN-UPA fighters for the freedom of Ukraine

09:11 PM • 5662 views
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 01:16 PM • 101705 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 198908 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 210791 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 287004 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 297432 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 108226 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 100950 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 114207 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 171800 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 107997 views
russia is trying to increase its influence in Africa: a new department has been created in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Russia has created a department for partnership with Africa, which is headed by a critic of the West. This indicates the importance of Africa for Russia against the background of international isolation and the search for new markets.

russia is trying to increase its influence in Africa: a new department has been created in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - CPD

Africa is becoming one of the key directions of Russian foreign policy against the background of growing attention to the Global South. This is stated in the message of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the Russian Federation has created a new department for partnership with Africa in the structure of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was headed by a diplomat with many years of experience, Tetyana Dovgalenko, who made statements criticizing UNESCO and Western partners who support Ukraine.

This indicates the growing importance of the African continent in the foreign policy priorities of the Russian Federation

- the message reads.

At the same time, the CPD expresses doubts about the effectiveness of the new department.

Its functions may duplicate the tasks of the existing department, which deals with countries south of the Sahara. The new department is assigned issues of cooperation along the Russia-Africa line, cooperation with the African Union, and other regional associations

- specify in the CPD.

They summarize that against the background of international isolation due to armed aggression against Ukraine, the Russian Federation is trying to strengthen its ties with African countries that are less dependent on Western sanctions, this region is an important source of resources and a market for Russian exports.

Let us remind you

Former commander of the Joint Group of Russian Troops in Ukraine, Serhiy Surovikin, was spotted in Algeria during an event dedicated to "Victory Day".

In February 2025, Viktor Sobolev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defense, reported that Serhiy Surovikin is in Africa and works as a military adviser.

Russia may lose military influence in Africa due to the situation in Syria - ISW09.12.24, 10:39 • 16580 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
