Africa is becoming one of the key directions of Russian foreign policy against the background of growing attention to the Global South. This is stated in the message of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the Russian Federation has created a new department for partnership with Africa in the structure of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was headed by a diplomat with many years of experience, Tetyana Dovgalenko, who made statements criticizing UNESCO and Western partners who support Ukraine.

This indicates the growing importance of the African continent in the foreign policy priorities of the Russian Federation - the message reads.

At the same time, the CPD expresses doubts about the effectiveness of the new department.

Its functions may duplicate the tasks of the existing department, which deals with countries south of the Sahara. The new department is assigned issues of cooperation along the Russia-Africa line, cooperation with the African Union, and other regional associations - specify in the CPD.

They summarize that against the background of international isolation due to armed aggression against Ukraine, the Russian Federation is trying to strengthen its ties with African countries that are less dependent on Western sanctions, this region is an important source of resources and a market for Russian exports.

Let us remind you

Former commander of the Joint Group of Russian Troops in Ukraine, Serhiy Surovikin, was spotted in Algeria during an event dedicated to "Victory Day".

In February 2025, Viktor Sobolev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Defense, reported that Serhiy Surovikin is in Africa and works as a military adviser.

Russia may lose military influence in Africa due to the situation in Syria - ISW