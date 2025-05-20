Ukraine plans to appoint an ambassador to Algeria in the near future - Sybiha

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, met with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf. The parties discussed bilateral relations, expansion of cooperation, as well as the appointment of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Algeria in order to strengthen relations between the countries. Sybiha wrote about this on the social network X, reports UNN.

I was pleased to meet in Brussels with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, Ahmed Attaf, to discuss ways to maximize the potential of our bilateral relations and the role of Algeria in promoting peace efforts. We strive to expand cooperation in the fields of trade, education, technology and other fields. I confirmed our intention to appoint an ambassador to Algeria in the near future in order to strengthen our bilateral relations - wrote Sybiha.

He noted that they also discussed cooperation within international organizations, regional security and ways to strengthen Ukraine's ties with the African Union.

