Powerful blizzard paralyzes northeastern US - roads closed, flights canceled

$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 10934 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 10782 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 10718 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
07:45 AM • 11646 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
06:54 AM • 12174 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 20227 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 39049 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 30375 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 29953 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 23550 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.3m/s
79%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of casualties increasedPhotoFebruary 24, 12:34 AM • 15161 views
In Volyn, a customs officer registered cargo electric vehicles as passenger cars, causing the budget to lose 700,000 hryvniasFebruary 24, 01:09 AM • 12425 views
Russian oil sells at largest discount in three years due to sanctions - BloombergFebruary 24, 01:47 AM • 17240 views
Odesa region restores electricity supply after Russian attacks: 18,000 subscribers remain without powerFebruary 24, 02:21 AM • 6274 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhoto07:05 AM • 14777 views
Publications
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 10917 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 37407 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 57594 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 60984 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 153802 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Mykolaiv
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 20289 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 18154 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 19012 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 37528 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 71785 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Heating
Financial Times

Powerful blizzard paralyzes northeastern US - roads closed, flights canceled

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

A powerful blizzard brought over 76 cm of snow to some areas of the northeastern US, paralyzing traffic. Thousands of homes were left without electricity, and about 7,400 flights were canceled.

Powerful blizzard paralyzes northeastern US - roads closed, flights canceled

A powerful blizzard on Monday brought more than 76.2 cm of snow to some areas of the northeastern United States, practically paralyzing traffic for millions of residents, as dangerous weather conditions led to road closures, suspension of rail services, and cancellation of about 7,400 flights, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Thousands of homes and businesses were left without electricity, and officials, including New York City Mayor Zoran Mamdani, urged residents to refrain from traveling on roads so that emergency services could clear the streets. Schools in New York City and across the region were closed. Broadway shut down its theaters.

"New York City remains under a state of emergency," Mamdani said. "The travel ban ended today at noon (local time Monday - ed.), but the warning for travelers remains in effect until midnight."

New York imposed a travel ban and canceled classes due to the most powerful snowstorm in a decade23.02.26, 01:24 • 30928 views

More than 48 cm of snow fell in New York's Central Park on Monday, and more than 35 cm in Boston, said Bob Oravec, a meteorologist with the US National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.

Winds, which at times reached speeds of 64 to 100 km/h, created high snowdrifts.

"It will probably take a week to clear," Oravec said.

Philadelphia received 35 cm of snow, and Providence, Rhode Island, received more than 81 cm, a record for the city.

According to PowerOutage.us, as of Monday noon, more than 608,711 homes and businesses across the US remained without power. This affected one in ten of the nearly 3 million electricity consumers in Massachusetts, data for which is tracked by PowerOutage.us.

Many were struck by the depth of the snowfall. Sandra Wu, who has lived for about 20 years in New Hyde Park, on hard-hit Long Island, said she had never seen such a severe winter storm. Her family could not open the front door, and little could be seen from some windows due to high snowdrifts.

As of Monday, at least seven US states had declared a state of emergency due to the storm.

According to FlightAware.com, by Monday noon, airlines had canceled more than 7,400 flights and delayed another 2,300. This figure includes more than 1,800 flights canceled on Tuesday, according to the website. Most cancellations and delays were in the northeastern US, including John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in New York, Logan Airport in Boston, and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she had deployed 100 National Guard troops to assist on Long Island, in New York City, and in the lower Hudson Valley – areas expected to be most affected by heavy snowfall and coastal winds. The storm forced the closure of the UN Headquarters complex in Manhattan on Monday.

The US Department of Homeland Security said that despite funding cuts, the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) disaster response operations would continue uninterrupted, including staff travel, emergency relief operations, and critical assistance to people affected by active disasters.

Last week, Reuters reported that the Trump administration ordered FEMA to suspend sending hundreds of humanitarian workers to disaster-stricken areas across the country while the Department of Homeland Security was in shutdown mode.

Partial government shutdown begins in US over immigration oversight dispute16.02.26, 01:09 • 10508 views

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency and urged state employees to stay home. In Connecticut, commercial traffic was banned on limited-access highways, except for emergency and essential deliveries.

Train and bus services in New Jersey were suspended, and the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said it would suspend all services until Monday and would only announce plans to resume operations after weather conditions improved.

Even some ships were affected by the storm. Wu said her elderly relatives were stuck on a cruise ship docked in New York Harbor, unable to begin their planned vacation voyage to the Bahamas.

Airlines prepare to suspend flights in New York and Boston due to approaching powerful blizzard23.02.26, 05:14 • 4930 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Hurricane in the USA
Electricity outage schedules
State budget
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
National Guard (United States)
United States Department of Homeland Security
Connecticut
New Jersey
Kathy Hochul
The Bahamas
Reuters
United Nations
Manhattan
New York City
United States