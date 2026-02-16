Partial government shutdown begins in US over immigration oversight dispute

Lawmakers and the White House failed to reach a compromise on oversight of federal immigration officers, leading to a suspension of funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats in Congress are demanding reform of operational procedures after a tragic incident in Minneapolis, but the Donald Trump administration is currently refusing to make concessions. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The conflict escalated on Saturday when the parties failed to agree on the department's budget until September due to disagreements over the use of force by DHS officers.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security shuts down amid funding dispute

Democrats insist on strengthening accountability for special services after the shooting of two US citizens, while Republicans defend the agency's current powers. As Congress has announced a recess until February 23, a quick resolution to the crisis is not expected.

Consequences for civil servants and key agencies

About 90% of Department of Homeland Security employees, including the Secret Service, Coast Guard, and Transportation Security Administration, are forced to work without pay.

Although deportation operations and border control continue thanks to funds from the 2025 spending cut act, thousands of workers are at risk of financial hardship. The situation is reminiscent of last year's record 43-day shutdown and creates additional tension in the public sector.

Democrats and White House exchange proposals as shutdown looms for DHS immigration operations