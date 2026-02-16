Partial government shutdown begins in US over immigration oversight dispute

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
09:07 PM • 4046 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 25676 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 30361 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 26888 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 27442 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 66342 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 49054 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 42974 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 33520 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 31173 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
5.6m/s
91%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Poland considers developing its own nuclear weapons due to the threat from RussiaFebruary 15, 01:24 PM • 9252 views
In Rivne, a son doused his father with gasoline and set him on fire during an argumentPhotoFebruary 15, 01:42 PM • 5792 views
US announces seizure of Veronica III, which was transporting sanctioned oilVideoFebruary 15, 02:26 PM • 5158 views
California Governor assures Europe that Trump is a temporary phenomenon for the USFebruary 15, 03:04 PM • 7372 views
China secretly builds nuclear facilities in remote mountain valleys - NYTPhoto07:10 PM • 8078 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 25672 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 97481 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 155455 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 86868 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 103111 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Viktor Orbán
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 16078 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 24557 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 23353 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 26272 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 50980 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Heating
The Guardian
Film

Partial government shutdown begins in US over immigration oversight dispute

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

A partial government shutdown has begun in the US due to a lack of compromise between lawmakers and the White House regarding oversight of federal immigration officers. This has led to a suspension of funding for the Department of Homeland Security, forcing 90% of its employees to work without pay.

Partial government shutdown begins in US over immigration oversight dispute

Lawmakers and the White House failed to reach a compromise on oversight of federal immigration officers, leading to a suspension of funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats in Congress are demanding reform of operational procedures after a tragic incident in Minneapolis, but the Donald Trump administration is currently refusing to make concessions. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The conflict escalated on Saturday when the parties failed to agree on the department's budget until September due to disagreements over the use of force by DHS officers.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security shuts down amid funding dispute14.02.26, 20:59 • 5902 views

Democrats insist on strengthening accountability for special services after the shooting of two US citizens, while Republicans defend the agency's current powers. As Congress has announced a recess until February 23, a quick resolution to the crisis is not expected.

Consequences for civil servants and key agencies

About 90% of Department of Homeland Security employees, including the Secret Service, Coast Guard, and Transportation Security Administration, are forced to work without pay.

Although deportation operations and border control continue thanks to funds from the 2025 spending cut act, thousands of workers are at risk of financial hardship. The situation is reminiscent of last year's record 43-day shutdown and creates additional tension in the public sector.

Democrats and White House exchange proposals as shutdown looms for DHS immigration operations10.02.26, 09:19 • 4221 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
United States Department of Homeland Security
Associated Press
United States Secret Service
United States Congress
White House
Donald Trump
United States