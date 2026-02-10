Democrats and White House exchange proposals as shutdown looms for DHS immigration operations

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
February 9, 10:01 PM • 10578 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 18752 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 18030 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 17715 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 16783 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 16475 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 18298 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 29207 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 46871 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 44125 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
0m/s
88%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Germany calls on Russia to abandon maximalist demands in peace talksFebruary 9, 09:44 PM • 9438 views
Pope Leo sent generators and medicines to Ukraine to combat the consequences of winter shellingPhotoFebruary 9, 10:24 PM • 4642 views
Spain modernizes long-range Meteor missile to enhance effectiveness of Ukrainian Gripen fightersPhotoFebruary 9, 10:49 PM • 3722 views
Cuba for the first time in ten years is completely without oil imports due to the US blockadeFebruary 9, 11:37 PM • 4388 views
Japan to join NATO's PURL initiative to support Ukraine with weapons04:59 AM • 9826 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 22166 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 30267 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 68739 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 90233 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 105716 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Greenland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 10870 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 12770 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 13294 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 39526 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 42075 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Starlink

Democrats and White House exchange proposals as shutdown looms for DHS immigration operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

Democratic leaders in the U.S. Congress called the White House proposal "incomplete and insufficient." This comes amid demands for new restrictions on President Trump's immigration measures.

Democrats and White House exchange proposals as shutdown looms for DHS immigration operations

Democratic leaders in the US Congress said late Monday that the White House's proposal was "incomplete and insufficient," as they demand new restrictions on US President Donald Trump's immigration measures just days before the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding deadline, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said the White House's counter-proposal to the list of demands they delivered over the weekend "contains neither details nor legislative text" and does not address "Americans' concerns about the lawless behavior of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)." The White House proposal was not publicly released.

The Democrats' statement comes amid a lack of time, as another partial government shutdown in the US could begin on Saturday. Among the Democrats' demands are a requirement for judicial warrants, better identification of DHS employees, new standards for the use of force, and an end to racial profiling. They say such changes are necessary after federal agents in Minneapolis shot and killed two protesters last month.

Trump softens tone and changes leadership of immigration operations in Minneapolis after second fatal shooting27.01.26, 09:00 • 4499 views

Earlier on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Republican John Thune expressed optimism about rare talks between Democrats and the White House, saying there was "progress forward."

Thune said it was a good sign that both sides were exchanging documents and "hopefully they can find common ground here."

But reaching an agreement on the complex issue of immigration control will be difficult, especially given that rank-and-file lawmakers in both parties are skeptical of finding common ground, the publication writes.

Republicans have rejected Democrats' requests, and some have their own demands, including adding legislation that would require proof of citizenship before registering Americans to vote, and restrictions on cities they believe are not doing enough to combat illegal immigration.

And many Democrats, outraged by aggressive Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdowns, have said they will not vote for a single penny of Department of Homeland Security funding until enforcement measures are drastically curtailed.

"Fundamental changes are needed at the Department of Homeland Security before a DHS funding bill is passed," Jeffries said earlier Monday. "Period. And period."

Congress is trying to revise the US Department of Homeland Security spending bill after Trump agreed to Democrats' request to separate it from a larger spending measure that took effect last week. That package extended DHS funding at current levels only until February 13, creating a short window for action as the two parties debate new restrictions on ICE and other federal officials.

Although he agreed to split the funding, Trump has not publicly responded to the Democrats' specific demands.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said late last week that the Trump administration was open to discussing some items on the Democrats' list, but "others seem to have no basis in common sense, and they are not suitable for this administration."

In addition to ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the national security bill includes funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Transportation Security Administration. If DHS shuts down, Thune said last week, "there's a very good chance we'll face new travel problems" similar to last year's 43-day shutdown.

Lawmakers from both parties proposed allocating funding for ICE and Border Patrol and passing the remainder by Friday. But Thune was cool to the idea, saying instead that Congress should pass another short-term funding extension for the entire DHS while negotiations continue on possible new restrictions.

"If more time is needed, then hopefully Democrats will be open to another extension," Thune said.

Many Democrats are unlikely to vote for another extension, the publication writes. But Republicans could potentially get enough votes in both chambers from Democrats if they are confident in the negotiations.

"The ball is in the Republicans' court," Jeffries said Monday.

Trump signed a bill to reopen the US government and end the partial shutdown04.02.26, 06:15 • 4253 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
US Elections
United States Department of Homeland Security
Associated Press
Hakeem Jeffries
United States Congress
White House
Donald Trump
Chuck Schumer
United States