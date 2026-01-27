Trump softens tone and changes leadership of immigration operations in Minneapolis after second fatal shooting

The Trump administration is reshuffling the leadership of the immigration enforcement operation and reducing the federal presence after a second deadly shooting by federal officers in Minneapolis, USA, and the commander of the country's border service, Gregory Bovino, is expected to leave the city on Tuesday, while US President Donald Trump softened his tone on operations in Minnesota, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump said he was putting his "border czar" Tom Homan in charge of the mission, with Homan reporting directly to the White House, after Bovino drew criticism for claiming that the man killed, Alex Pretty, planned to "massacre" law enforcement, a characterization authorities have not confirmed.

Saturday's fatal shooting of Pretty, an intensive care nurse, by border agents sparked political backlash and raised new questions about how the operation was conducted.

Bovino's handling of large-scale federal operations, including those that sparked massive demonstrations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, and Minneapolis, drew harsh criticism from local officials, civil rights advocates, and Democrats in Congress.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Bovino is among the federal agents leaving Minneapolis.

The Atlantic reported, citing sources, that Gregory Bovino has been removed from his position as "chief commander" of the US border service and that he will return to his former job in El Centro, California, "where he is expected to retire soon."

The decision for his departure from the city is accompanied by a softening of Trump's tone on operations in Minnesota, including statements by the US president about productive conversations with the governor and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

The mayor said he asked Trump during a phone call to stop the immigration enforcement buildup, and Trump agreed that the current situation could not continue. Frey said he would continue to push for other participants in the "Metro Surge" operation to leave.

Homan will take over responsibility for Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota. Frey said he plans to meet with Homan on Tuesday.

Trump and the state's Democratic governor, Tim Walz, had a phone conversation and later made comments that differed significantly from the critical statements they had exchanged in the past. Their conversation took place on the same day that a federal judge heard arguments in a lawsuit aimed at stopping the surge of federal immigration enforcement in the state.

News of Bovino's departure did not stop dozens of protesters who gathered outside a hotel where they believed Bovino was staying. They whistled, banged pots, and one person played a trombone. Police watched them and prevented them from entering the hotel.

Addition

Alex Pretty, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was shot by federal agents in Minneapolis during a standoff between immigration officers and protesters over the weekend.

This is the second death of a US citizen in Minneapolis amid the deportation campaign.