Trump softens tone and changes leadership of immigration operations in Minneapolis after second fatal shooting

January 26, 05:23 PM • 17760 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 50564 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 32969 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 38738 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 33862 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 52327 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 28418 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 59795 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 23279 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42764 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Popular news
Ukraine withdraws from another CIS agreement: Zelenskyy signs decreeJanuary 26, 09:41 PM • 17345 views
System for trading children under the guise of guardianship being tested: in Donetsk region, occupiers restrict parental rights of a mother of seven children - CNSJanuary 27, 12:11 AM • 5508 views
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to UkraineJanuary 27, 12:45 AM • 16754 views
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The Telegraph02:28 AM • 22540 views
Emergency power outages hit several regions - Ukrenergo06:18 AM • 6910 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 26225 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products

January 26, 04:43 PM • 50586 views
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 50586 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 52337 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market

January 26, 10:01 AM • 59802 views
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 59802 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 52246 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 16342 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 16182 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 17119 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 20281 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 39044 views
Trump softens tone and changes leadership of immigration operations in Minneapolis after second fatal shooting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 580 views

The Trump administration is reshuffling the leadership of immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis after a second fatal shooting. Gregory Bovino will leave the city, and Tom Homan will lead the mission, reporting directly to the White House.

Trump softens tone and changes leadership of immigration operations in Minneapolis after second fatal shooting

The Trump administration is reshuffling the leadership of the immigration enforcement operation and reducing the federal presence after a second deadly shooting by federal officers in Minneapolis, USA, and the commander of the country's border service, Gregory Bovino, is expected to leave the city on Tuesday, while US President Donald Trump softened his tone on operations in Minnesota, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump said he was putting his "border czar" Tom Homan in charge of the mission, with Homan reporting directly to the White House, after Bovino drew criticism for claiming that the man killed, Alex Pretty, planned to "massacre" law enforcement, a characterization authorities have not confirmed.

Saturday's fatal shooting of Pretty, an intensive care nurse, by border agents sparked political backlash and raised new questions about how the operation was conducted.

Bovino's handling of large-scale federal operations, including those that sparked massive demonstrations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, and Minneapolis, drew harsh criticism from local officials, civil rights advocates, and Democrats in Congress.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Bovino is among the federal agents leaving Minneapolis.

The Atlantic reported, citing sources, that Gregory Bovino has been removed from his position as "chief commander" of the US border service and that he will return to his former job in El Centro, California, "where he is expected to retire soon."

The decision for his departure from the city is accompanied by a softening of Trump's tone on operations in Minnesota, including statements by the US president about productive conversations with the governor and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

The mayor said he asked Trump during a phone call to stop the immigration enforcement buildup, and Trump agreed that the current situation could not continue. Frey said he would continue to push for other participants in the "Metro Surge" operation to leave.

Homan will take over responsibility for Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minnesota. Frey said he plans to meet with Homan on Tuesday.

Trump and the state's Democratic governor, Tim Walz, had a phone conversation and later made comments that differed significantly from the critical statements they had exchanged in the past. Their conversation took place on the same day that a federal judge heard arguments in a lawsuit aimed at stopping the surge of federal immigration enforcement in the state.

News of Bovino's departure did not stop dozens of protesters who gathered outside a hotel where they believed Bovino was staying. They whistled, banged pots, and one person played a trombone. Police watched them and prevented them from entering the hotel.

Addition

Alex Pretty, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was shot by federal agents in Minneapolis during a standoff between immigration officers and protesters over the weekend.

This is the second death of a US citizen in Minneapolis amid the deportation campaign.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
US Elections
Skirmishes
Minnesota
Tim Walz
Associated Press
White House
California
Donald Trump
United States
Chicago
Los Angeles