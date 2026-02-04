Trump signed a bill to reopen the US government and end the partial shutdown

US President Donald Trump has officially signed a $1.2 trillion budget appropriations package, ending a three-day partial shutdown of federal agencies. The document allows for the resumption of funding for most government structures until the end of the current fiscal year, but leaves unresolved the issue of a long-term budget for a key security agency. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

The signed law ensures the full operation of 11 out of 12 annual appropriations bills until September 30, 2026. This decision allowed the doors of the Departments of Defense, Transportation, Health, and Labor, which had suspended some operations last Saturday, to reopen. The breakthrough became possible after Trump personally intervened in the negotiations, calling on House Republicans for unity.

I am pleased to sign the Consolidated Appropriations Act to immediately restore the federal government to full operation and fund the vast majority of operations through the end of the fiscal year. This bill is a great victory for the American people — Trump said during a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office.

New financial abyss for the Department of Homeland Security

Despite the general unblocking of the government, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) received funding for only two weeks — until February 13. This was the result of a tough ultimatum from Democrats, who demanded a limitation of the powers of immigration services (ICE and CBP) after resonant incidents in Minneapolis, where two US citizens — Alex Pretty and Renee Good — died during federal operations.

Lawmakers now have only 10 days to reach an agreement on the budget. Democrats insist on introducing mandatory body cameras for agents and banning raids without court orders, while the Trump administration views these demands as an attempt to hinder the mass deportation campaign. If a compromise is not reached by mid-February, the agency will again face the threat of a shutdown.

