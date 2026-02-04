Trump signed a bill to reopen the US government and end the partial shutdown

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
February 3, 10:15 PM • 7158 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 13017 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 15167 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 16902 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 18087 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 14172 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 22696 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 31134 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 17116 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24890 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−17°
0m/s
92%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sweden and Denmark announce joint purchase of Tridon air defense systems for Ukraine - ReutersFebruary 3, 06:19 PM • 3726 views
"You will remember Volyn forever, bum": Mudryk got into a scandal and received another banPhotoVideoFebruary 3, 06:48 PM • 3574 views
Miley Cyrus ignored Lady Gaga's Grammy-2026 win: what happenedFebruary 3, 07:49 PM • 3048 views
Russian attack on a bus with miners: DTEK named the deceased employeesFebruary 3, 09:10 PM • 3396 views
"Rusty Dagger" for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: US successfully tests new long-range missile Rusty DaggerPhotoFebruary 3, 09:21 PM • 3340 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 23696 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 25773 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 65110 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 74227 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 57085 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Great Britain
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 10194 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 11314 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 14948 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 22079 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 33101 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
ChatGPT

Trump signed a bill to reopen the US government and end the partial shutdown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

US President Donald Trump signed a $1.2 trillion package of bills that ended a three-day partial shutdown of federal agencies. The document allows the resumption of funding for most government agencies until the end of the current fiscal year.

Trump signed a bill to reopen the US government and end the partial shutdown

US President Donald Trump has officially signed a $1.2 trillion budget appropriations package, ending a three-day partial shutdown of federal agencies. The document allows for the resumption of funding for most government structures until the end of the current fiscal year, but leaves unresolved the issue of a long-term budget for a key security agency. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

The signed law ensures the full operation of 11 out of 12 annual appropriations bills until September 30, 2026. This decision allowed the doors of the Departments of Defense, Transportation, Health, and Labor, which had suspended some operations last Saturday, to reopen. The breakthrough became possible after Trump personally intervened in the negotiations, calling on House Republicans for unity.

I am pleased to sign the Consolidated Appropriations Act to immediately restore the federal government to full operation and fund the vast majority of operations through the end of the fiscal year. This bill is a great victory for the American people

— Trump said during a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office.

New financial abyss for the Department of Homeland Security

Despite the general unblocking of the government, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) received funding for only two weeks — until February 13. This was the result of a tough ultimatum from Democrats, who demanded a limitation of the powers of immigration services (ICE and CBP) after resonant incidents in Minneapolis, where two US citizens — Alex Pretty and Renee Good — died during federal operations.

Trump urged Republicans to "nationalize" elections: NYT explained what it means03.02.26, 10:49 • 4482 views

Lawmakers now have only 10 days to reach an agreement on the budget. Democrats insist on introducing mandatory body cameras for agents and banning raids without court orders, while the Trump administration views these demands as an attempt to hinder the mass deportation campaign. If a compromise is not reached by mid-February, the agency will again face the threat of a shutdown. 

Democrats refuse to help Republicans pass funding package to avoid 'shutdown' - Media01.02.26, 05:48 • 12777 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
State budget
US Elections
United States Department of Homeland Security
United States House of Representatives
United States Department of Defense
Donald Trump
United States