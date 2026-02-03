Trump urged Republicans to "nationalize" elections: NYT explained what it means

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
08:20 AM • 1946 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 6560 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
05:28 AM • 13249 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 25194 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 35362 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 26712 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 39587 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 23403 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 15827 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 13462 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−15°
1.5m/s
69%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian army attacks Kharkiv with ballistic missiles and drones: residential areas and city center under attackFebruary 2, 11:13 PM • 15477 views
Sweden prepares powerful air defense package: Gripen fighters and long-range Meteor missiles for the Armed Forces of UkraineFebruary 2, 11:34 PM • 23975 views
"Energy truce" in action - Russia strikes infrastructure with missiles: "Zircon", "Kh-32" and "Iskander-M" used - monitorsFebruary 3, 12:29 AM • 17897 views
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildingsFebruary 3, 01:43 AM • 22425 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 10935 views
Publications
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to06:30 AM • 11175 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 39581 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 27461 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 31016 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 89826 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Vitali Klitschko
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 16844 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 18465 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 18252 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 17293 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 16944 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
9K720 Iskander

Trump urged Republicans to "nationalize" elections: NYT explained what it means

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

Donald Trump called on the Republican Party to take control of voting procedures in 15 states. This raised new concerns about administrative interference in electoral matters.

Trump urged Republicans to "nationalize" elections: NYT explained what it means

In a new interview, US President Donald Trump called on the Republican Party to "nationalize" voting in the United States — an "aggressive" rhetorical move that will likely raise new concerns about his administration's attempts to interfere in electoral matters, as he and his allies continue to make false claims about his 2020 defeat, The New York Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

During a lengthy monologue on immigration in a podcast released Monday by Dan Bongino, his former deputy FBI director, Trump called on Republican officials to "take control" of voting procedures in 15 states, though he did not name them.

"Republicans have to say, 'We want to take everything over,'" Trump said. "We have to take over the voting, the voting in at least many — 15 places. Republicans have to nationalize the voting."

According to the US Constitution, the publication writes, American elections are primarily governed by state laws, leading to a decentralized process in which voting is organized by county and municipal officials in thousands of polling places across the country. However, Trump, the publication notes, "has long been fixated on false claims that US elections are rife with fraud and that Democrats are orchestrating a massive conspiracy to get undocumented immigrants to vote and boost voter turnout for the party."

Trump's notable call for a political party to "seize the voting mechanisms" followed a series of moves by his administration aimed at tightening control over American elections, the publication writes.

Last week, FBI agents seized ballots and other documents related to the 2020 election from a polling center in Fulton County, Georgia, "where his allies have for years made false accusations of election fraud."

The US Department of Justice, which "became politicized under Trump," is demanding full voter lists from many states, including Minnesota, as the Trump administration attempts to create a national voter database.

In March, Trump signed an executive order that sought to make significant changes to the election process, including requiring documentary proof of citizenship and requiring all mail-in ballots to be received by the time polls close on Election Day. But these efforts were largely rejected by the courts.

Trump intends to intensify fight against immigration in 2026, despite criticism - Reuters21.12.25, 20:58 • 8634 views

On social media, Trump has pushed for even more radical changes. In August, he wrote that he wanted to end the use of mail-in voting and possibly the use of voting machines.

The US President's statements about election fraud have been repeatedly refuted by both independent investigations and Republican Party representatives. As The Times reported, an audit of the 2024 election conducted by the Trump administration last year found little evidence of widespread election fraud by non-citizens as of last month.

Trump's intensified statements about elections come at a time when Democrats have outperformed Republicans in a number of election campaigns. In November, Democratic governors won convincing victories in New Jersey and Virginia, and on Saturday, a Democrat won a special election for the Texas State Senate by 14 percentage points in a district where Trump won by 17 points in 2024, which is a huge margin.

Understanding that Republicans are vulnerable to the traditional backlash against the ruling party in midterm elections, Trump last year launched an unprecedented campaign to redraw electoral districts to give his party an advantage, the publication writes. This campaign, which began in Texas but has since spread to both Democrat-controlled and Republican-controlled states, has become a central part of the US president's strategy ahead of the midterm elections, the publication notes.

Trump makes no secret of his interest in expanding the federal government's role in conducting American elections. Last month, he told The Times that he regretted not sending the National Guard to seize polling places after the 2020 election, the publication writes.

During his interview with Bongino, Trump linked his desire for partisan control over election mechanisms to his administration's program of finding and deporting undocumented immigrants from American cities.

"If Republicans don't get them out, you'll never win another election as a Republican," he said, referring to undocumented immigrants. "It's crazy how you can get these people to vote. If we don't get them out, look, Republicans will never win another election."

There is no evidence that a significant number of non-citizens voted in any American election, the publication notes. An audit conducted by the Georgia Secretary of State in 2024 found that only 20 of the 8.2 million people registered to vote in Georgia were not citizens, and only nine had ever voted.

Rubio named Trump's potential successor in the US presidential election06.10.25, 09:25 • 16011 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Search
US Elections
Social network
Georgia (U.S. state)
National Guard (United States)
Minnesota
New Jersey
United States Department of Justice
The New York Times
Republican Party (United States)
Virginia
Donald Trump
Texas
United States