Democrats refuse to help Republicans pass funding package to avoid 'shutdown' - Media

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
January 31, 05:53 PM • 13842 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 26127 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 19220 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 19779 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 18160 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 13183 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 12020 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 6730 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11516 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 18948 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
4m/s
84%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nuclear power plants return to full capacity, energy system stabilizes – UkrenergoJanuary 31, 06:22 PM • 14899 views
Bitcoin plummets below $80,000: crypto market gripped by sell-off waveJanuary 31, 06:41 PM • 6092 views
Hungary's Roma community protests against statements by Orbán's allyPhotoJanuary 31, 07:23 PM • 8210 views
Poland closed its airspace due to objects approaching from BelarusJanuary 31, 08:24 PM • 5048 views
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhoto10:33 PM • 14652 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 34194 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 63837 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 43969 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 49172 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 51669 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Romania
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 14733 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 22073 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 25732 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 26380 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 24769 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
SpaceX Starship
Falcon 9

Democrats refuse to help Republicans pass funding package to avoid 'shutdown' - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

House Democrats have informed Republican leaders that they will not help pass a funding package through an expedited procedure. This complicated Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to quickly pass the measure and keep the government running.

Democrats refuse to help Republicans pass funding package to avoid 'shutdown' - Media

Democrats in the US House of Representatives have informed Republican leaders that they will not help pass a funding package through an expedited procedure. This was reported by The Hill, citing an unnamed source in the House of Representatives, writes UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that this complicated Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to "quickly pass this measure" and resume government operations.

This means the package will likely now have to go through the regular rules process, in which Republicans can afford no more than one party-line vote, assuming all members are present and voting.

- the article says.

The media reminds that the Senate late Friday night passed a $1.2 trillion funding package consisting of five regular appropriations bills and a two-week interim measure for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), an agency under close scrutiny for its immigration enforcement tactics.

"Democrats have promised that they will not support the allocation of an additional $10 billion for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement until reforms to the agency's work are agreed upon. They demand to limit its powers and implement changes in immigration control practices after a series of incidents, including deaths during federal agents' operations in Minneapolis," the authors note.

Recall

Most of the US government suspended operations, facing a shutdown, on Saturday, January 31, but the funding interruption is expected to be short-lived.

Trump and Senate Democrats strike deal to avoid shutdown30.01.26, 13:59 • 3362 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
State budget
United States Department of Homeland Security
United States House of Representatives
United States Senate
Republican Party (United States)
The Hill
United States