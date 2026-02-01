Democrats refuse to help Republicans pass funding package to avoid 'shutdown' - Media

Democrats in the US House of Representatives have informed Republican leaders that they will not help pass a funding package through an expedited procedure. This was reported by The Hill, citing an unnamed source in the House of Representatives, writes UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that this complicated Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to "quickly pass this measure" and resume government operations.

This means the package will likely now have to go through the regular rules process, in which Republicans can afford no more than one party-line vote, assuming all members are present and voting. - the article says.

The media reminds that the Senate late Friday night passed a $1.2 trillion funding package consisting of five regular appropriations bills and a two-week interim measure for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), an agency under close scrutiny for its immigration enforcement tactics.

"Democrats have promised that they will not support the allocation of an additional $10 billion for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement until reforms to the agency's work are agreed upon. They demand to limit its powers and implement changes in immigration control practices after a series of incidents, including deaths during federal agents' operations in Minneapolis," the authors note.

Recall

Most of the US government suspended operations, facing a shutdown, on Saturday, January 31, but the funding interruption is expected to be short-lived.

Trump and Senate Democrats strike deal to avoid shutdown