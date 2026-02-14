U.S. Department of Homeland Security shuts down amid funding dispute

Photo: wiki/United_States_Department_of_Homeland_Security

The Department of Homeland Security ceased operations on Saturday morning due to a funding stalemate in Congress. The situation shows no signs of a quick resolution, caused by a negative reaction to the Trump administration's widespread and aggressive raids to enforce immigration laws. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The funding lapse could last for weeks, as Congress is on recess and no agreement has been reached on Democrats' demands for new restrictions on tactics used by immigration officers patrolling American cities.

The consequences of the shutdown will be limited but will intensify over time. Unlike the record 43-day shutdown late last year, most US agencies are funded until September 30.

Meanwhile, the BBC reports that tourist groups and airlines are warning of possible disruptions as the US federal government partially shut down after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Congress plans to take a break until February 23. This means that the government shutdown could last until Trump's State of the Union address the next day. However, lawmakers could be called back to Washington sooner if they are close to reaching a deal.

Democrats and White House exchange proposals as shutdown looms for DHS immigration operations