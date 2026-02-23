Airlines prepare to suspend flights in New York and Boston due to approaching powerful blizzard

Delta Airlines has announced a temporary suspension of operations at major airports on the US East Coast until Tuesday inclusive. A powerful winter storm moving through the region has forced the carrier to revise its flight schedule due to a critical deterioration of weather conditions and a threat to passenger safety. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to FlightAware, the bad weather has already led to the cancellation of more than 8,500 flights across the country, and this number continues to grow rapidly. Meteorologists predict 38 to 50 centimeters of snow over much of the northeastern US, accompanied by squalls and zero visibility. The most critical situation is expected at John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Boston Logan international airports, where ground services will be technically unable to ensure stable operation of runways.

The storm is also creating broader disruptions along the East Coast, and customers may experience additional schedule changes as the system moves through the region. – Delta said in a statement.

Measures for passengers and rebooking conditions

Delta management urged travelers to reschedule their trips in advance for dates after the storm front passes to avoid queues at terminals.

The airline has introduced special conditions, offering to waive fare differences for passengers who rebook tickets for the period from Wednesday to Saturday. Industry experts warn that the restoration of normal air traffic may take several days after the snowfall ends due to the need to clear infrastructure and redeploy aircraft.

New York imposed a travel ban and canceled classes due to the most powerful snowstorm in a decade