Ukrainian FPV operators showed the destruction of a motorcycle, a ground drone, and a shelter with enemy infantry

Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 06:25 PM • 24536 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 96200 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 64964 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 73288 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 104348 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 58713 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM • 120661 views
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM • 56666 views
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM • 68742 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM • 91045 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

741mm
"Where did you learn to speak English?" Trump embarrassed himself in front of the Liberian presidentJuly 9, 07:08 PM • 4399 views
Zelenskyy to hold additional meetings with US representatives in Rome tomorrow: what's in focusJuly 9, 07:40 PM • 6216 views
Night explosions in Kyiv: the enemy hit a residential building11:02 PM • 2606 views
Kyiv suffered a massive attack: residential buildings hit, fires, injured reported11:43 PM • 16799 views
US resumes arms supplies to Ukraine - AP12:09 AM • 6058 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 35607 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 42468 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 49643 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 96179 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensationJuly 9, 01:25 PM • 99258 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 123545 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 254368 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 434940 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 264741 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 373784 views
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Ukrainian FPV operators showed the destruction of a motorcycle, a ground drone, and a shelter with enemy infantry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 749 views

Fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade destroyed a motorcycle, a ground drone, and a shelter with enemy infantry in the Kramatorsk direction. No enemy object remained unnoticed by FPV operators.

Ukrainian FPV operators showed the destruction of a motorcycle, a ground drone, and a shelter with enemy infantry

Fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade effectively destroyed a motorcycle and a shelter with enemy infantry at the front. The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that a series of accurate strikes by FPV operators took place in the Kramatorsk direction.

Transport, a motorcycle, a ground drone, and a shelter with infantry were destroyed

- reads the caption to the video.

It is indicated that no enemy object "remained unnoticed."

Recall

Recently, the Unmanned Systems Forces showed a video of an attack on facilities for the production of drone warheads near Moscow.

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published footage of the operation to hit Su-30s with drones at the Saki airfield. Among other targets were the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system and several radar stations.

Fighters of the 63rd brigade updated the record for neutralizing enemy drones and showed the results of their work

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarTechnologies
Sukhoi Su-30
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pantsir missile system
Kramatorsk
