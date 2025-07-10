Ukrainian FPV operators showed the destruction of a motorcycle, a ground drone, and a shelter with enemy infantry

Fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade effectively destroyed a motorcycle and a shelter with enemy infantry at the front. The corresponding video was published on the Telegram channel of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that a series of accurate strikes by FPV operators took place in the Kramatorsk direction.

Transport, a motorcycle, a ground drone, and a shelter with infantry were destroyed - reads the caption to the video.

It is indicated that no enemy object "remained unnoticed."

Recall

Recently, the Unmanned Systems Forces showed a video of an attack on facilities for the production of drone warheads near Moscow.

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published footage of the operation to hit Su-30s with drones at the Saki airfield. Among other targets were the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system and several radar stations.

Fighters of the 63rd brigade updated the record for neutralizing enemy drones and showed the results of their work