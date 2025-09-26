Special Operations Forces destroyed Russian missile brigade's Iskanders in Kursk region - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
On August 9, 2025, units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attacked hangars in the Kursk region where the occupiers stored Iskander OTRKs. One launcher and five transporter-erector-launchers were destroyed, a Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system was hit, and warehouses were destroyed.
Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the hangars of the occupiers on the territory of a former poultry farm in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where they stored the Iskander OTRK, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.
On August 9, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck hangars used by the occupiers from the 448th Missile Brigade named after S. P. Nepobedimogo for covert storage of the Iskander OTRK on the territory of a former poultry farm in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
The result of the comprehensive work of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was:
- 5 destroyed 9T250 type transport-loading vehicles;
- 1 destroyed Iskander OTRK launcher;
- damaged Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system covering the object;
- destroyed warehouses and automotive equipment.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out asymmetric and sensitive actions to stop the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine
