Special Operations Forces destroyed Russian missile brigade's Iskanders in Kursk region - General Staff

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
01:31 PM • 66 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 2632 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 12098 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 16995 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
09:01 AM • 24590 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 31053 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 35877 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28163 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 39704 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 35770 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2m/s
48%
763mm
Popular news
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - SybihaPhotoSeptember 26, 03:46 AM • 25456 views
Ukrainian actress lands role of professor in Harry Potter seriesPhotoSeptember 26, 04:40 AM • 7906 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 23017 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 14670 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 7314 views
Publications
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 7394 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo09:01 AM • 24597 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 31056 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 35879 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 34988 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 14694 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 23043 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 32006 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 39933 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 73263 views
Actual
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Pantsir missile system
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury

Special Operations Forces destroyed Russian missile brigade's Iskanders in Kursk region - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

On August 9, 2025, units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces attacked hangars in the Kursk region where the occupiers stored Iskander OTRKs. One launcher and five transporter-erector-launchers were destroyed, a Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system was hit, and warehouses were destroyed.

Special Operations Forces destroyed Russian missile brigade's Iskanders in Kursk region - General Staff

Units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the hangars of the occupiers on the territory of a former poultry farm in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where they stored the Iskander OTRK, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

On August 9, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck hangars used by the occupiers from the 448th Missile Brigade named after S. P. Nepobedimogo for covert storage of the Iskander OTRK on the territory of a former poultry farm in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

- the message says.

Ukraine hit 85 Russian targets in two months thanks to DeepStrike - Syrskyi26.09.25, 13:57 • 1440 views

The result of the comprehensive work of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was:

- 5 destroyed 9T250 type transport-loading vehicles;

- 1 destroyed Iskander OTRK launcher;

- damaged Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system covering the object;

- destroyed warehouses and automotive equipment.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out asymmetric and sensitive actions to stop the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

- the General Staff emphasized.

General Staff confirms hit to Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai26.09.25, 13:53 • 1716 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Kursk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pantsir missile system
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine