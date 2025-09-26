General Staff confirms hit to Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel and ammunition to the occupying forces' military units, on the night of September 26, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the facilities of the Afipsky Oil Refinery. - reported the General Staff.

This refinery, as indicated, is located in the Krasnodar Krai and mainly produces gasoline, diesel, and aviation kerosene. Its annual processing volume is about 6.25 million tons/year. It is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army, the General Staff noted.

"A hit and fire have been confirmed. The extent and details of the damage are being clarified," the report states.

"The Defense Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

UAVs attacked Afipsky Refinery in Krasnodar Krai: a large fire broke out