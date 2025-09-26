UAVs attacked Afipsky Refinery in Krasnodar Krai: a large fire broke out

On the night of September 26, drones attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, causing a fire at one of the units. This was reported by UNN with reference to the operational headquarters of Krasnodar Krai, Russian media.

Drone debris fell on one of the units. There were no casualties. - reported the operational headquarters.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on an area of 30 square meters.

This oil refinery, whose main products are gasoline and diesel fuel, is involved in supplying the occupying army. The annual processing volume is 6.25 million tons of oil per year.

Recall

The "EuroChem-Belorechensk Mineral Fertilizers" plant in Russia's Krasnodar Krai temporarily suspended operations after a night drone attack. The incident occurred on the night of September 25, as a result of which some employees were evacuated.

Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy