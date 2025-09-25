Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during a meeting with US leader Donald Trump, he received support for the possibility of striking Russian targets in response to attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. He announced this during an interview with Barak Ravid on the "Axios Show," as reported by UNN.

He emphasized that during the meeting with Donald Trump, he received consent to use additional weapon systems to pressure the Kremlin and accelerate the end of the war, while stressing that civilians would not be harmed.

If they attack our energy infrastructure, President Trump supports the idea that we can respond regarding energy. – said Zelenskyy.

He also added that Trump "said the same thing about Russian drone production facilities or missile sites."

The President noted that Ukraine already has drones that can strike deep inside Russia, but also said that there is an additional weapon system he wants to have to accelerate the end of the war and force Putin to the negotiating table.

President Trump knows, I told him yesterday, what we need, one thing. We need it, but that doesn't mean we will use it. Because if we do, I think it will be additional pressure on Putin to sit down and speak out. - added Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would not bomb civilians because "we are not terrorists." But he hinted that centers of Russian power, such as the Kremlin, could become targets.

"They should know where the bomb shelters are," Zelenskyy said about Kremlin officials.

"They need it. If they don't stop the war, they will need it anyway. They should know that we in Ukraine will respond every day. If they attack us, we will respond to them," added Zelenskyy.

