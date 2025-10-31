Since the beginning of the year, 48% of Russian "Pantsirs" have been destroyed - Head of SBU

Since the beginning of the year, 48% of Russian Pantsir anti-aircraft missile and gun systems have been destroyed, said SBU head Vasyl Maliuk during a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, writes UNN.

From the beginning of 2025 to the present day, we have destroyed 48% of enemy "Pantsirs" - said Maliuk, calling it a "priority."

"They produce 30 a year, but the number of destructions far exceeds what they produce. Therefore, we are working on this. Well, as always, we will delight and inform you about the results in official communications. Post-factum," the SBU head said.

