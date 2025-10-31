$42.080.01
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 5486 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 1734 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 14107 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 10753 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trial
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 16723 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 23316 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:56 AM • 13856 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
07:53 AM • 23658 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 21907 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
Publications
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1784 views

Head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk reported that one of the three "Oreshnik" was destroyed by the forces of the HUR, SBU, and SZRU. The destruction took place at "Kapustyn Yar."

Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed

One of the "Oreshniks" was successfully destroyed at "Kapustin Yar" on Russian territory, said SBU head Vasyl Maliuk during a briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, writes UNN.

Before this, we never voiced it. But briefly and concisely, we can say that one of the three "Oreshniks" was successfully destroyed on their territory at "Kapustin Yar" by the forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate, the SBU, and the Foreign Intelligence Service.

- said SBU head Vasyl Maliuk.

Details

The head of the SBU did not disclose details but stated that "it was a very successful mission."

"And at that moment, we didn't say a word about it, but a lot of time has passed," Maliuk noted.

The mysterious “Oreshnik”: what it is and how the missile was developed, which the enemy used to hit the Dnieper River22.11.24, 11:50 • 240052 views

What is an "Oreshnik"?

From open sources, it is known that this is a multi-purpose warhead with individual guidance (Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle - MIRV). That is, the carrier carries a number of warheads, each of which can be aimed at a specific location, allowing one ballistic missile to deliver a more massive strike. MIRVs were developed during the Cold War to ensure the delivery of several nuclear warheads in one launch. In the US, the Minuteman III missile has similar characteristics - an intercontinental ballistic missile that has been in service with the American army since the 70s of the last century.

Sabrina Singh, former Deputy Press Secretary of the Pentagon, described the "Oreshnik" as a variant of the Russian RS-26 ballistic missile. The RS-26 is a 40-ton solid-propellant missile. Depending on the angle at which it is launched, the RS-26 can fly just over 5400 kilometers. This puts the missile almost on par with intercontinental ones. But still, the RS-26 is considered more comfortable and effective for launch as a medium-range ballistic missile - up to 5400 km.

As Forbes writes, the problem for the designers of the RS-26 (ICBM "Rubezh") was that until 2019, the US and Russia were parties to the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which prohibited the testing and deployment of missiles with a range of 310 to 3400 miles (approximately 500 to 5400 km).

In 2019, both the US and Russia withdrew from the treaty, but even before their withdrawal from obligations, Russia continued to develop the missile. To avoid openly violating the INF Treaty during tests before 2019, the Russians directed the RS-26 so that it would travel slightly beyond the treaty's established threshold of 3400 miles - although the missile's design was intended for medium, not intercontinental, range.

According to experts, the RS-26 is not necessarily an intercontinental ballistic missile, and its descendant, the "Oreshnik" (code RS-28), is almost certainly not. But the development of the missiles was carried out secretly and, in fact, circumventing the agreements that were in force until 2019.

Julia Shramko

