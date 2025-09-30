$41.480.01
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 28567 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
September 29, 01:55 PM • 34150 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 40421 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 44440 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 25934 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 23982 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 16146 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 30134 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 49390 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70666 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" MLRS in the Kupyansk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

Soldiers of the 429th separate unmanned systems regiment "Achilles" hit two Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" MLRS in the Kupyansk direction. This weakens the enemy's ability to deliver massive thermobaric strikes and reduces risks for the civilian population.

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" MLRS in the Kupyansk direction

Fighters of the 429th separate unmanned systems regiment "Achilles" hit two Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" multiple rocket launcher systems in the Kupyansk direction. This was reported by the unit commander Yuriy Fedorenko, UNN reports.

Crews of the 429th separate unmanned systems regiment "Achilles" hit TWO expensive enemy MLRS – TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" – in the Kupyansk direction

- the message says.

According to the commander, unmanned systems are used by the Russians to shell both the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure and settlements.

Their defeat weakens the enemy's ability to deliver massive thermobaric strikes and reduces risks for the civilian population.

Recall

It recently became known that in the Kherson direction, the Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system was seriously damaged as a result of actions by partisans from the ATESH movement. As a result, a gap was formed in the air defense system of the invaders.

