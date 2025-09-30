Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" MLRS in the Kupyansk direction

Fighters of the 429th separate unmanned systems regiment "Achilles" hit two Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" multiple rocket launcher systems in the Kupyansk direction. This was reported by the unit commander Yuriy Fedorenko, UNN reports.

Crews of the 429th separate unmanned systems regiment "Achilles" hit TWO expensive enemy MLRS – TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" – in the Kupyansk direction - the message says.

According to the commander, unmanned systems are used by the Russians to shell both the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure and settlements.

Their defeat weakens the enemy's ability to deliver massive thermobaric strikes and reduces risks for the civilian population.

