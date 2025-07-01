First Russian "Pantsir-S1" systems have already appeared in Pyongyang - HUR

In Pyongyang, the capital of the DPRK, the first Russian "Pantsir-S1" systems have already appeared. Russia is also transferring technology to North Korea for the production of "Shaheds." This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, on the "On the Line of Fire" program, as reported by UNN.

“You know, it’s such an interesting situation. This 'Shahed,' it’s like some kind of nomad. It moved from Iran to the Russian Federation, and now from the Russian Federation... it has already, under a name other than 'Shahed,' moved to the DPRK. They work quickly, believe me, unfortunately. They are developing transportation technologies. They are not transferring 'Shaheds'; they are transferring technology, equipment, and so on, establishing production there,” - said Budanov.

He noted that such cooperation between the Russian Federation and the DPRK significantly complicates the security situation on the Korean Peninsula, as the DPRK is rapidly increasing its military power through cooperation with the Russian Federation and through gaining real combat experience.

“And this cannot but affect the security environment, and ultimately, for the DPRK, there is only one adversary. The real adversary is South Korea. There are no others. And they know this perfectly well. The Russian Federation transferred technology and weapons there. I can tell you that, for example, in Pyongyang, the first Pantsir-S1 systems have already appeared. They are stationed there on combat duty, guarding their capital. Russians are retraining Korean personnel, and soon Koreans will autonomously operate this equipment,” - added Budanov.

Recall

Russia actively supports North Korea in response to military aid, while Iran, which also supplies weapons, remains without benefit.