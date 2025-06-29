Ukraine confirmed damage to the Kirovskoe airfield in Crimea: important objects destroyed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine partially confirmed the results of the fire strike on June 28, 2025, at the Kirovske airfield in the temporarily occupied territory of the ARC. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that at this time, the destruction of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system and enemy helicopters: Mi-8; Mi-26 and Mi-28, is known. Other results require additional study and proper confirmation.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of June 29, 104 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The enemy inflicted one missile and 34 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 57 missiles and dropping 56 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1269 kamikaze drone attacks and 4176 artillery shellings. - the General Staff summary states.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian warriors repelled 12 assault actions of the occupiers, and three more combat engagements are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched seven air strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and carried out 288 shellings of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled three attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, and two more battles are ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Sinelnykove, Vilkhuvatka with KABs; the enemy attacked Vovchanski Khutory, Okip, and Okhrimivka with NARs.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to dislodge our units from their positions five times in the directions of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, trying to advance in the areas of Kopanky, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Torske in Serebrianske forestry and towards Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Shandyholove. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, our warriors successfully stopped four attacks near Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy attempts to advance in the Chasiv Yar area.

The enemy tried to break into our defense six times in the Toretsk direction - in the areas of Dachne, Toretsk, Yablunivka, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

Throughout the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 28 assault and offensive actions in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Razine, Myrnyy, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Udachne, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Oleksiivka and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka. Muravka and Novopavlivka were subjected to air strikes.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian warriors neutralized 138 occupiers, 86 of them irrevocably. One tank, seven units of automotive equipment, three motorcycles, and four unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed. In addition, three enemy motorcycles were damaged. - the General Staff summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped eight enemy attacks in the areas of Myrny, Zaporizhzhia, Fedorivka, Shevchenko, Vesele, Novopil and Rivnopil, and three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian warriors are repelling two offensive actions of enemy troops near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, three combat engagements took place — the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Kamianske, one battle is still ongoing. Prymorske came under enemy aircraft fire.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, five combat engagements took place during the day.

