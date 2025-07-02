The Russian Federation helped establish 'Shahed' production in North Korea

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 25492 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 69345 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 59564 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 128253 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 74812 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 66653 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 169635 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 130003 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 60426 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116404 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3m/s
71%
749mm
Popular news
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 80863 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 62952 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 15534 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 50470 views
Berlin launches funding for production of long-range "An-196 "Lyutyy"" for UkraineJuly 1, 04:42 PM • 7645 views
Publications
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 50477 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 62963 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 80875 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 128253 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 169635 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 15537 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 80744 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 84273 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 105373 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 133085 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

The Russian Federation helped establish 'Shahed' production in North Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Russia helped North Korea establish the production of combat drones of the 'Shahed' type and is training their pilots. Russian instructors are working in Pyongyang and Wonsan, training operators of FPV and other strike UAVs.

The Russian Federation helped establish 'Shahed' production in North Korea

Russia helped North Korea establish the production of attack drones and is training their operators. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, conveyed this information, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, North Korea has established the production of Shahed/Geran-type attack drones, and this information has already been confirmed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Russian instructors are working in Pyongyang, as well as in the area of Kalma airfield in Wonsan city, and are training North Korean UAV pilots. Moreover, they are training them on both FPV attack drones and other attack UAVs.

- Andriy Kovalenko reported.

Earlier, Kyrylo Budanov reported on the appearance of Russian "Pantsir-S1" systems in Pyongyang and Russia's transfer of "Shahed" production technologies to North Korea, which complicates the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has launched 28,743 "Shaheds" at Ukraine - Zelenskyy24.06.25, 17:48 • 3023 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Pyongyang
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system
North Korea
Kyrylo Budanov
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9