The Russian Federation helped establish 'Shahed' production in North Korea

Russia helped North Korea establish the production of attack drones and is training their operators. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, conveyed this information, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, North Korea has established the production of Shahed/Geran-type attack drones, and this information has already been confirmed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Russian instructors are working in Pyongyang, as well as in the area of Kalma airfield in Wonsan city, and are training North Korean UAV pilots. Moreover, they are training them on both FPV attack drones and other attack UAVs. - Andriy Kovalenko reported.

Earlier, Kyrylo Budanov reported on the appearance of Russian "Pantsir-S1" systems in Pyongyang and Russia's transfer of "Shahed" production technologies to North Korea, which complicates the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has launched 28,743 "Shaheds" at Ukraine - Zelenskyy