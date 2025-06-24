$41.870.04
Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has launched 28,743 "Shaheds" at Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has launched 28,743 Shahed drones at Ukraine, 2,736 of them in June of this year. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine would not be able to shoot down these drones without the help of partners.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has launched 28,743 "Shahed" drones at Ukraine. Of these, 2,736 were in June of this year, Zelenskyy stated during his speech to members of the Senate and House of Representatives of the Netherlands, writes UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has used 28,743 "Shahed" drones. This June alone, they launched 2,736 "Shaheds". Russia would never have been able to do this without its ties to the Iranian regime

- Zelenskyy reported. 

He also added that without the help of partners, Ukraine would not be able to shoot down these "Shaheds".

We in Ukraine would never shoot down these drones without your solidarity and the support of our partners. This fact speaks for itself

- the President emphasized.

Addition

In The Hague, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Mark Rutte.

The Head of State thanked the Secretary General for the invitation to the summit in The Hague, emphasizing that this is a clear signal that our state is among the priorities on NATO's agenda.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
The Hague
Shahed-136
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
