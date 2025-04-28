GUR обнародовала данные о 243 предприятиях "ростех", которые обеспечивают армию рф

$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
05:58 AM • 21224 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 24977 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

April 27, 04:20 PM • 31791 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

April 27, 05:03 AM • 60344 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 108000 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 93843 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 68150 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

April 26, 04:00 AM • 138275 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 67426 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52533 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 15018 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 12543 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 14421 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 18036 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 19400 views
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
05:58 AM • 21224 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
April 26, 04:00 AM • 138275 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 115215 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 143707 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 193780 views
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 108000 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 44506 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 79811 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 70445 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 73952 views
GUR обнародовала данные о 243 предприятиях "ростех", которые обеспечивают армию рф

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1828 views

GUR published information about 243 enterprises of the "rostekh" corporation that supply weapons for the Russian army. This will help to complicate supply chains and reduce the production of equipment.

GUR обнародовала данные о 243 предприятиях "ростех", которые обеспечивают армию рф

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published information on 243 Russian enterprises that are part of the "Rostec" corporation, which play a key role in providing the aggressor army with means of waging war against Ukraine, on the War&Sanctions portal, writes UNN.

Details

"The Main Intelligence Directorate on the War&Sanctions portal publishes detailed information on 243 enterprises that are part of the three most dangerous holdings of the Russian state corporation "Rostec". Rostec enterprises, which account for more than half of all production of weapons and military equipment in Russia, play a key role in providing the aggressor army with means of waging war against Ukraine," the Main Intelligence Directorate said in social networks.

The portal update reportedly includes:

  • the high-precision complexes holding, which includes enterprises that develop and manufacture systems such as the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system, the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, the Pantsir-S air defense system, as well as armored vehicles and Krasnopol guided munitions;
    • the United Aircraft Corporation, which includes all key Russian aircraft manufacturing enterprises that produce, modernize and maintain multi-purpose SU and MiG fighters, Tu strategic bombers and Il military transport aircraft, and others;
      • the United Engine Corporation, which unites 78 enterprises engaged in the development and production of engines for missile weapons, aviation and naval vessels.

        "The new section contains identification data of enterprises, their functions in the structure of Rostec, as well as information on sanctions applied to them, equipment used by them, as well as a scheme of connections and subordination," the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

        "Responsible business can use the published information to check its contractors for involvement in Rostec and decide to terminate cooperation with them," the Main Intelligence Directorate stressed.

        Thanks to this, together with the synchronization of sanctions of partner countries, the supply chains will be complicated and the pace of production of Russian military equipment will decrease, as reported. It will also be impossible to use non-sanctioned Rostec structures to circumvent international restrictions, the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

        "This will reduce the capabilities of Russia and its allies in creating new types of weapons and participating in international cooperation. In addition, the reduction in Rostec's profits will affect its ability to manufacture and modernize weapons," the intelligence agency said.

        The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as reported, continues to work on isolating the Russian military-industrial complex from world markets and limiting its supply chains.

        DIU on Russia's missile production: due to sanctions circumvention and smuggling, a certain level is still maintained26.07.24, 16:30 • 24344 views

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        WarNews of the World
        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
        Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
        Pantsir missile system
        9K720 Iskander
        Ukraine
