GUR обнародовала данные о 243 предприятиях "ростех", которые обеспечивают армию рф

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published information on 243 Russian enterprises that are part of the "Rostec" corporation, which play a key role in providing the aggressor army with means of waging war against Ukraine, on the War&Sanctions portal, writes UNN.

"The Main Intelligence Directorate on the War&Sanctions portal publishes detailed information on 243 enterprises that are part of the three most dangerous holdings of the Russian state corporation "Rostec". Rostec enterprises, which account for more than half of all production of weapons and military equipment in Russia, play a key role in providing the aggressor army with means of waging war against Ukraine," the Main Intelligence Directorate said in social networks.

The portal update reportedly includes:

the high-precision complexes holding, which includes enterprises that develop and manufacture systems such as the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system, the Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, the Pantsir-S air defense system, as well as armored vehicles and Krasnopol guided munitions;

the United Aircraft Corporation, which includes all key Russian aircraft manufacturing enterprises that produce, modernize and maintain multi-purpose SU and MiG fighters, Tu strategic bombers and Il military transport aircraft, and others;

the United Engine Corporation, which unites 78 enterprises engaged in the development and production of engines for missile weapons, aviation and naval vessels.

"The new section contains identification data of enterprises, their functions in the structure of Rostec, as well as information on sanctions applied to them, equipment used by them, as well as a scheme of connections and subordination," the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

"Responsible business can use the published information to check its contractors for involvement in Rostec and decide to terminate cooperation with them," the Main Intelligence Directorate stressed.

Thanks to this, together with the synchronization of sanctions of partner countries, the supply chains will be complicated and the pace of production of Russian military equipment will decrease, as reported. It will also be impossible to use non-sanctioned Rostec structures to circumvent international restrictions, the Main Intelligence Directorate noted.

"This will reduce the capabilities of Russia and its allies in creating new types of weapons and participating in international cooperation. In addition, the reduction in Rostec's profits will affect its ability to manufacture and modernize weapons," the intelligence agency said.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as reported, continues to work on isolating the Russian military-industrial complex from world markets and limiting its supply chains.

