Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Azerbaijan prepares lawsuit against Russia over AZAL plane crash

Kyiv • UNN

 • 606 views

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the preparation of a lawsuit against Russia over the crash of an Azerbaijani Embraer aircraft on December 25, 2024. Azerbaijan demands recognition of guilt, punishment of those responsible, compensation to families, and reimbursement of damages to AZAL.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that his country is preparing a lawsuit against Russia in connection with the crash of an Azerbaijani plane. This is reported by UNN with reference to Minval.az

The President stated that the situation with the incident involving the AZAL aircraft is as clear as day. According to him, for seven months Azerbaijan has not received any clear answer from the Russian side. The Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan sends requests to the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia, but the only response received is the phrase: "the investigation is ongoing"

- the post says.

Ilham Aliyev emphasized that such a position is counterproductive. He confirmed that Azerbaijan intends to submit documents to international judicial bodies.

The head of state also recalled that the investigation into the crash of the Malaysian Boeing lasted more than 10 years. According to him, Azerbaijan is also ready to wait as long as necessary

 - Minval.az reports.

Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan demands recognition of guilt, punishment of those who shot down the plane, payment of compensation to the families of the victims, and compensation for damages to AZAL for the loss of the aircraft.

Recall

On December 25, 2024, an Embraer aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), en route from Baku to Grozny, attempted to land near Aktau (Kazakhstan) after Russian shelling near Grozny. 

Citing four sources close to the Azerbaijani investigation, Reuters reported that the plane was shot down by Russian air defense "after it deviated from its route in a Russian area where Moscow has been using air defense systems against Ukrainian drones in recent months."

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Ilham Aliyev
Reuters
Pantsir missile system
Azerbaijan
