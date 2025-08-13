$41.430.02
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
06:18 AM • 22752 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
06:01 AM • 19570 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 43775 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 72495 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 48372 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 86055 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
August 12, 01:29 PM • 43231 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 43461 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 126616 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Around Putin's residence in Valdai, 12 air defense systems were found – a year ago there were only two

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

The number of Pantsir-S1 systems around the Russian dictator's Valdai residence has increased from two to twelve in a year and a half. This was revealed by satellite images, indicating a sharp strengthening of air defense.

Around Putin's residence in Valdai, 12 air defense systems were found – a year ago there were only two

Satellite images and data from Yandex.Maps have revealed a sharp increase in air defense around the Valdai residence of the Russian dictator. In just a year and a half, the number of Pantsir-S1 complexes has grown from two to twelve. This is reported by Russian "media", writes UNN.

Details

Most of these systems are located a few kilometers from Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region. On August 12, a user of the social network X under the nickname jembobineuse published the discovery of new air defense positions on Yandex.Maps. Journalist Mark Krutov checked the information and put all the detected installations on an interactive map.

The first Pantsir-S1 complex in this area was recorded in January 2023, when local residents sent photos to the publication "Agency". In July 2024, a second installation was reported. Now their number has increased sixfold, which, according to journalists' calculations, is only five times less than the number of air defense systems deployed in Moscow and the Moscow region.

Analysts believe that the sharp strengthening of defense may be related to the growing threat of drone attacks and other security considerations of the Russian leadership.

Russian air defense is not able to protect strategic objects of the Russian Federation, except for Putin's residence and Moscow - NSDC CCD1/11/25, 1:36 PM • 55947 views

Stepan Haftko

Pantsir missile system