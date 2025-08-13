Around Putin's residence in Valdai, 12 air defense systems were found – a year ago there were only two

Satellite images and data from Yandex.Maps have revealed a sharp increase in air defense around the Valdai residence of the Russian dictator. In just a year and a half, the number of Pantsir-S1 complexes has grown from two to twelve. This is reported by Russian "media", writes UNN.

Most of these systems are located a few kilometers from Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod region. On August 12, a user of the social network X under the nickname jembobineuse published the discovery of new air defense positions on Yandex.Maps. Journalist Mark Krutov checked the information and put all the detected installations on an interactive map.

The first Pantsir-S1 complex in this area was recorded in January 2023, when local residents sent photos to the publication "Agency". In July 2024, a second installation was reported. Now their number has increased sixfold, which, according to journalists' calculations, is only five times less than the number of air defense systems deployed in Moscow and the Moscow region.

Analysts believe that the sharp strengthening of defense may be related to the growing threat of drone attacks and other security considerations of the Russian leadership.

