The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine showed exclusive footage of the destruction of a Russian Su-30 by drones at the Saki airfield

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Yesterday, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published footage of the operation to destroy Su-30s by drones at the Saki airfield. Among other targets were the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile-gun system and several radar stations.

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine showed exclusive footage of the destruction of a Russian Su-30 by drones at the Saki airfield

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed unique footage of an operation during which a Su-30 fighter jet was hit by drones at the Saki airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea, writes UNN.

Exclusive footage of the combat work of Ukrainian-made UJ-26 drones, better known as "Bobber", on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea. The video shows the successful destruction of a "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system along with its crew, a "Niobi-SV" radar, a coastal "Pechora-3" radar, a "Protivnik-GE" radar, as well as a Russian Su-30 fighter jet at the Saki airfield.

- reported the GUR.

The intelligence agency pointed out that reliable weapons in the hands of the special forces of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine turn critically important military targets of the aggressor state into inoperable scrap metal - in particular, expensive air defense systems of the Muscovites, which are "gnawed" by Ukrainian "Bobbers" like barberry.

Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sukhoi Su-30
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Pantsir missile system
Crimea
