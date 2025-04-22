A warehouse of ammunition of the occupying army exploded in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation - Center for Counteracting Disinformation

The Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up a Russian ammunition depot in the Kirzhach district of the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko in Telegram, UNN reports.

In the Russian Federation, there was an explosion at the 51st GRAU arsenal of the Russian Federation, which is located near the city of Kirzhach in the Vladimir region, east of Moscow. - the message reads.

According to Kovalenko, approximately 105 thousand tons of weapons are stored there. In particular, significant stocks of artillery shells, missiles of various types, including Iskander, Tochka-U, Kinzhal, fighters for the Pantsir-S1, S-300, S-400 complexes, as well as Grad, Smerch, Uragan.

The governor of the region, Oleksandr Avdeev, confirmed the explosion in the Kirzhach district of the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation.

There was an explosion in the Kirzhach district. Responsible services are working on the spot. More detailed information will be provided later. - he wrote on his social networks.

Earlier, UNN reported that explosions were heard in the area of one of the military units of the Russian army. According to local residents, they saw smoke from explosions over the village of Barsovo. There is an arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate, military unit 11785.