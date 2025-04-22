A warehouse of ammunition of the occupying army exploded in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation - Center for Counteracting Disinformation

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 22148 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
09:55 AM • 41229 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 70762 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 117534 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 99359 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 216940 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 107699 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 83404 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68187 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42245 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
2m/s
24%
750 mm
Popular news

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

April 22, 06:01 AM • 72074 views

A dog was rescued from under the rubble in Sumy region after a night strike by the Russian Federation - State Emergency Service of Ukraine

April 22, 07:13 AM • 47335 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

April 22, 07:13 AM • 57004 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 63871 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 25622 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

02:43 PM • 10143 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

01:40 PM • 22161 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

12:23 PM • 25910 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 117556 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 108829 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ivan Fedorov

Elon Musk

Oleh Syniehubov

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Zaporizhzhia

United States

Advertisement
UNN Lite

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

10:22 AM • 21956 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

09:58 AM • 20934 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 64086 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 43683 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 46614 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

United States dollar

Tesla Model Y

A warehouse of ammunition of the occupying army exploded in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation - Center for Counteracting Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

Ukrainian soldiers blew up a large ammunition depot of the Russians in the Kirzhach district, where 105,000 tons of weapons were stored. The governor of the region confirmed the explosion.

A warehouse of ammunition of the occupying army exploded in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation - Center for Counteracting Disinformation

The Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up a Russian ammunition depot in the Kirzhach district of the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko in Telegram, UNN reports. 

In the Russian Federation, there was an explosion at the 51st GRAU arsenal of the Russian Federation, which is located near the city of Kirzhach in the Vladimir region, east of Moscow.

- the message reads.

According to Kovalenko, approximately 105 thousand tons of weapons are stored there. In particular, significant stocks of artillery shells, missiles of various types, including Iskander, Tochka-U, Kinzhal, fighters for the Pantsir-S1, S-300, S-400 complexes, as well as Grad, Smerch, Uragan.

The governor of the region, Oleksandr Avdeev, confirmed the explosion in the Kirzhach district of the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation.

There was an explosion in the Kirzhach district. Responsible services are working on the spot. More detailed information will be provided later.

- he wrote on his social networks.

Earlier, UNN reported that explosions were heard in the area of one of the military units of the Russian army. According to local residents, they saw smoke from explosions over the village of Barsovo. There is an arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate, military unit 11785.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
S-400 missile system
Pantsir missile system
9K720 Iskander
S-300 missile system
Brent
$66.99
Bitcoin
$90,813.60
S&P 500
$5,262.92
Tesla
$236.83
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,442.79
Ethereum
$1,693.29