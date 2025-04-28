In Bryansk, the "Kremniy" plant, which produces electronics for Russian missiles, was attacked again - NSDC CCD

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal
April 27, 07:17 PM • 7286 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 18547 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 47785 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 92547 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 86581 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 63757 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 127298 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 66318 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 51841 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 51237 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+8°
1.7m/s
43%
762 mm
Popular news

"It's like a surrender": German Defense Minister criticizes Trump's proposal on Ukraine

April 27, 08:06 PM • 13313 views

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

April 27, 09:18 PM • 11644 views

Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters

April 27, 09:35 PM • 9100 views

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

April 27, 09:58 PM • 9694 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 4608 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 127293 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 105231 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 134018 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 184335 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 342648 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Usyk

Kim Jong Un

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Iran

China

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 92543 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 40173 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 75772 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 66722 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 70386 views
Actual

Truth Social

The Washington Post

Tesla Model Y

Fox News

FAB-250

In Bryansk, the "Kremniy" plant, which produces electronics for Russian missiles, was attacked again - NSDC CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

The "Kreminiy" plant in Bryansk, which produces microelectronics for Russian missile systems, was attacked again by unidentified drones. The plant had already suspended operations due to previous attacks.

In Bryansk, the "Kremniy" plant, which produces electronics for Russian missiles, was attacked again - NSDC CCD

The "Kremniy" plant in Bryansk, Russia, which produces electronics for Russian missiles, was attacked again, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, said on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.

The "Kremniy" plant in Bryansk was attacked again by unknown drones. It produces microelectronics for missile systems, for the Pantsir air defense system, Iskander missiles, as well as for radar and electronic warfare and Russian UAVs

- Kovalenko wrote.

The head of the CPD pointed out that there have been many attacks, the plant had previously suspended its work.

Earlier

The Russian Federation reported a drone attack in Bryansk. A number of Russian media write that the "Kremniy EL" military microelectronics plant was attacked at night. It makes parts for the Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems. The last time drones attacked this plant was in January 2025.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that its air defense forces shot down 102 drones over the region overnight. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, a total of 115 drones were shot down overnight by its air defense - 2 more in the Kursk region, one in the Belgorod region, one over the Black Sea. And also 9 - over the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Pantsir missile system
9K720 Iskander
Brent
$66.06
Bitcoin
$94,039.00
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,309.70
Ethereum
$1,787.83