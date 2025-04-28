In Bryansk, the "Kremniy" plant, which produces electronics for Russian missiles, was attacked again - NSDC CCD

The "Kremniy" plant in Bryansk, Russia, which produces electronics for Russian missiles, was attacked again, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, said on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.

The "Kremniy" plant in Bryansk was attacked again by unknown drones. It produces microelectronics for missile systems, for the Pantsir air defense system, Iskander missiles, as well as for radar and electronic warfare and Russian UAVs - Kovalenko wrote.

The head of the CPD pointed out that there have been many attacks, the plant had previously suspended its work.

Earlier

The Russian Federation reported a drone attack in Bryansk. A number of Russian media write that the "Kremniy EL" military microelectronics plant was attacked at night. It makes parts for the Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems. The last time drones attacked this plant was in January 2025.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that its air defense forces shot down 102 drones over the region overnight. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, a total of 115 drones were shot down overnight by its air defense - 2 more in the Kursk region, one in the Belgorod region, one over the Black Sea. And also 9 - over the temporarily occupied Crimea.