Occupiers in Zaporizhzhia pay 10,000 rubles and more to save their lives - ATESH movement

02:44 PM • 10173 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
01:55 PM • 11941 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
12:39 PM • 21131 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
11:33 AM • 26232 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
10:00 AM • 17449 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 20715 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 13319 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 28586 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
September 28, 08:59 AM • 48706 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70133 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Dead stowaway found in landing gear of plane from Europe in USSeptember 29, 06:18 AM • 20848 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 30878 views
Raiding instead of justice: the story of NABU's decade-long persecution of businessman Fedorychev10:08 AM • 24228 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 23721 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 17732 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
02:44 PM • 10188 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
02:40 PM • 8994 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
12:39 PM • 21144 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare11:33 AM • 26249 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhoto10:29 AM • 23977 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideo03:05 PM • 1664 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign films01:59 PM • 5296 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhoto10:42 AM • 17927 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 31074 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 30187 views
Occupiers in Zaporizhzhia pay 10,000 rubles and more to save their lives - ATESH movement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3792 views

Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction are forced to pay at least 10,000 rubles to save their own lives. A mandatory levy has been introduced in the 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment, and those who refuse are sent to assault or beaten.

Occupiers in Zaporizhzhia pay 10,000 rubles and more to save their lives - ATESH movement

Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction are forced to pay money to save their own lives. The amount is at least 10,000 rubles per person, reports UNN with reference to the partisan movement "ATESH".

Details

According to agents of the "ATESH" movement, a mandatory collection has been introduced in the 70th motorized rifle regiment. Money is handed over to a so-called "cash desk" and disappears without reports or explanations.

Everyone who refuses to transfer money is sent to storm fortified positions without support or is demonstratively beaten and thrown into a pit for several days. If they want to survive, they are demanded a minimum of 50,000 rubles monthly without a guarantee that tomorrow they will not be sent to the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

- the message says.

Recall

An agent of the "ATESH" partisan movement in the Russian troops in the Kherson region discovered a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system, which was later destroyed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Pantsir missile system
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine