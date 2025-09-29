Russian occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia direction are forced to pay money to save their own lives. The amount is at least 10,000 rubles per person, reports UNN with reference to the partisan movement "ATESH".

According to agents of the "ATESH" movement, a mandatory collection has been introduced in the 70th motorized rifle regiment. Money is handed over to a so-called "cash desk" and disappears without reports or explanations.

Everyone who refuses to transfer money is sent to storm fortified positions without support or is demonstratively beaten and thrown into a pit for several days. If they want to survive, they are demanded a minimum of 50,000 rubles monthly without a guarantee that tomorrow they will not be sent to the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. - the message says.

