Seeking a compromise for peace: Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation has already departed for the US

The Russian Federation wants a total takeover of Donbas and the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from there. At the same time, Ukraine is not ready for appropriate steps, and the United States is looking for a compromise. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a response to journalists' questions, UNN reports.

We all know Russia's position. They want a total takeover of Donbas, and now they want us to leave Donbas. This was their position, it is open. Our open position is that we are not ready for appropriate steps and the United States of America is looking for a compromise. - Zelenskyy stated.

He also touched upon the discussion of the peace plan. As Zelenskyy noted, the Ukrainian delegation will be in the US on Friday, December 19, and Saturday, December 20.

Now the teams will meet. Our team will be in the United States of America. It is already on its way to the United States. The Americans are waiting for them there. I don't know who else might be present. Maybe there will be Europeans. - said the President of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's signals about his unwillingness to end the war are not new. He added: the possibility of continuing the war depends on the pressure of Ukraine's partners, particularly the United States, as well as sanctions against Russia.