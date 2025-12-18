Seeking a compromise for peace: Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation has already departed for the US

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 7488 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 9224 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 11325 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 13844 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11641 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17325 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10578 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8122 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24486 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20260 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 13906 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 9374 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 18021 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 15784 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18274 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 7480 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17321 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18586 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24481 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 50904 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57050 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39048 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37490 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43821 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48801 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

Seeking a compromise for peace: Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation has already departed for the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2950 views

Russia seeks the complete capture of Donbas and the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops, which Ukraine does not agree to. The US is looking for a compromise solution, and the Ukrainian delegation has departed for Washington to discuss a peace plan.

Seeking a compromise for peace: Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation has already departed for the US

The Russian Federation wants a total takeover of Donbas and the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from there. At the same time, Ukraine is not ready for appropriate steps, and the United States is looking for a compromise. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a response to journalists' questions, UNN reports.

Details

We all know Russia's position. They want a total takeover of Donbas, and now they want us to leave Donbas. This was their position, it is open. Our open position is that we are not ready for appropriate steps and the United States of America is looking for a compromise.

- Zelenskyy stated.

He also touched upon the discussion of the peace plan. As Zelenskyy noted, the Ukrainian delegation will be in the US on Friday, December 19, and Saturday, December 20.

Now the teams will meet. Our team will be in the United States of America. It is already on its way to the United States. The Americans are waiting for them there. I don't know who else might be present. Maybe there will be Europeans.

- said the President of Ukraine.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's signals about his unwillingness to end the war are not new. He added: the possibility of continuing the war depends on the pressure of Ukraine's partners, particularly the United States, as well as sanctions against Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine