Zelenskyy reveals three key aspects of US security guarantees for Ukraine: includes "NATO Article 5"

Three things are fundamental in the security guarantees that Ukraine is working on with the United States, one of which is Article 5 of NATO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters, UNN writes.

On US security guarantees

First of all, security guarantees, I have said this before, I will repeat it. We are working on security guarantees with the United States of America. For us, the fundamental things are that it should be voted on in the United States Congress, that these should be legally binding guarantees. Second, that it should be Article 5 of NATO. Third, that we know how partners will react in case of a repeat of Russian aggression. - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, "there are also details regarding weapons, regarding the strengthening of our army, regarding the quantitative composition of the Ukrainian army." "All these details, except for the composition, you know that it should be and remain no less than 800 thousand. As for the details of weapons, etc., we have agreed with the United States not to discuss the details publicly until this document is finalized," the President said.

Peace plan

"The same applies when you ask about the latest version of the peace plan. I don't know what the latest version of the Russian Federation's peace plan is. There is a plan that the United States of America discussed with us and is discussing with the 'Russians'. The latest version of any plan is an agreed version. So far, there is no agreed version of the plan," the President said.

Conversation with Trump

"When I am going to talk to President Trump. We spoke with him two days ago in Berlin, and it was a brief about how our negotiations went. I think now, when we have the finalization of the documents, we will make contact," Zelenskyy emphasized.

