"If Putin slows down the diplomatic wave": Zelenskyy revealed what pressure from the US and other partners can do

The signals from the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin are not new, but there is a question of whether Putin has the ability to continue the war, which depends on pressure from partners, including the United States, sanctions, and diplomatic pressure. This was stated to journalists by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

First of all, the signals that Putin is giving are absolutely not new to us. I have always said that he does not want to end the war. The question is whether he can continue it. This question already depends on our partners, on their pressure, primarily sanctions, and also diplomatic pressure. - Zelenskyy replied, when asked whether Putin's latest statements confirm his intention to continue the war and effectively reject a political settlement, which would create a new level of pressure on Ukraine.

According to the President, "now American colleagues claim that Putin is ready to end the war. Both publicly and in a non-public format." "We, as you can see, support the Americans' initiatives. We do not agree with all aspects of certain future agreements. You know about this, there are questions, we have some disagreements regarding the territorial issue, financing regarding frozen assets, and some other issues that are not agreed upon, but nevertheless," Zelenskyy pointed out.