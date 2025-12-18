"If Putin slows down the diplomatic wave": Zelenskyy revealed what pressure from the US and other partners can do

$42.340.00
03:48 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
In Kyiv, monuments to Bulgakov and Akhmatova will be dismantled, and 13 more objects will be decommunized
December 19, 07:49 AM
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned
December 19, 09:27 AM
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know
December 19, 10:04 AM
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations
December 19, 10:41 AM
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
December 19, 11:05 AM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
December 19, 11:05 AM
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidays
05:00 PM
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tips
December 18, 11:44 AM
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been released
December 17, 07:12 PM
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been released
December 17, 04:22 PM
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 million
December 17, 12:18 PM
"If Putin slows down the diplomatic wave": Zelenskyy revealed what pressure from the US and other partners can do

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3506 views

President Zelenskyy states that Putin's signals about unwillingness to end the war are not new. The possibility of continuing the war depends on pressure from partners, particularly the US, and sanctions.

"If Putin slows down the diplomatic wave": Zelenskyy revealed what pressure from the US and other partners can do

The signals from the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin are not new, but there is a question of whether Putin has the ability to continue the war, which depends on pressure from partners, including the United States, sanctions, and diplomatic pressure. This was stated to journalists by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

First of all, the signals that Putin is giving are absolutely not new to us. I have always said that he does not want to end the war. The question is whether he can continue it. This question already depends on our partners, on their pressure, primarily sanctions, and also diplomatic pressure.

- Zelenskyy replied, when asked whether Putin's latest statements confirm his intention to continue the war and effectively reject a political settlement, which would create a new level of pressure on Ukraine.

According to the President, "now American colleagues claim that Putin is ready to end the war. Both publicly and in a non-public format." "We, as you can see, support the Americans' initiatives. We do not agree with all aspects of certain future agreements. You know about this, there are questions, we have some disagreements regarding the territorial issue, financing regarding frozen assets, and some other issues that are not agreed upon, but nevertheless," Zelenskyy pointed out.

I don't think Putin's economy is capable of continuing this war at the same scale as before. If sanctions are truly effective, and if the United States is honest and open, if Putin now slows down this diplomatic wave, which is currently the largest in recent times, then the United States will put more pressure on them. We'll see.

- Zelenskyy concluded.

Julia Shramko

