From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
Exclusive
06:47 AM • 11224 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 119007 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 126724 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 92888 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 120209 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 103514 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 86689 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 76914 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166686 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165322 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
WP: Trump praised Bezos after Amazon denied plans to show customs value

Kyiv • UNN

 1748 views

Donald Trump called Jeff Bezos to express his displeasure over Amazon's plans to show customs value. The company denied plans for the main site.

WP: Trump praised Bezos after Amazon denied plans to show customs value

U.S. President Donald Trump called Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Tuesday morning to complain about a news report that the e-commerce giant would show consumers the cost of the Trump administration's new tariffs, citing two people familiar with the matter, The Washington Post reports, UNN writes.

Details

Amazon denied the news report. In an emailed statement, company spokesman Tim Doyle said the team that runs Haul, Amazon's low-cost competitor to Temu, "considered including import fees on certain products." But it was "never considered for the main Amazon site," Doyle said, "and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon site." In an updated statement later, the company said, "This was never approved and will not happen."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump praised Bezos and said the Amazon founder had done "the right thing." "Jeff Bezos is very nice. Wonderful," Trump said, according to a pool report. - He solved the problem very quickly. He did the right thing. Good guy."

Punchbowl News reported on Tuesday morning that Amazon would announce the costs, citing an unnamed source. At a joint press conference on Tuesday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt said she had "just spoken on the phone" with Trump about Amazon's plans and criticized the company.

The White House condemns Amazon's decision to show Trump's tariffs in price tags29.04.25, 18:01 • 8964 views

Leavitt declined to comment on Trump's relationship with Bezos.

A senior official later explained that the call was "good" and not about Trump's complaints.

Amazon shares fell on the back of Leavitt's comments when trading opened on Tuesday morning.

The comments reflect a growing political danger for the White House, as the consequences of its global trade war reach more and more Americans. While many economic indicators remain healthy, tariffs imposed by the administration, particularly on China, are expected to become more noticeable in the coming weeks and months. Nearly two out of three Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on tariffs, according to a recent Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll.

The CEOs of Walmart, Target and Home Depot - the nation's three largest retailers - warned the president last week that tariffs on Chinese goods would soon lead to higher prices and empty shelves, Axios reported.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
The Washington Post
Jeff Bezos
Donald Trump
China
United States
