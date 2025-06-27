International Rosé Wine Day and ATM's Birthday: what else is celebrated on June 27 27 June 2025

Today, June 27, marks International Rosé Wine Day and ATM Birthday. In addition, Christians honor the blessed Hieromartyr Mykolai (Charnetsky) and the venerable Sampson the Healer, writes UNN.

International Rosé Wine Day

This day was introduced to show people how this drink can complement not only gastronomic combinations but also cultural moments. Rosé wine is usually associated with romantic evenings, hot summer days, and festive events. This day provides an opportunity to discover new facets of taste and explore the variety of wines offered by winemakers from all over the world.

The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protests

ATM Birthday

The first ATM was invented by John Shepherd-Barron, who worked as a manager at "De La Rue" company. He sought to create a device that could withdraw cash anywhere in the world. He was inspired by an automatic kiosk where he bought chocolate bars. The inventor realized that instead of sweets, money could be placed in the machine.

International Fisheries Day

This holiday was established at the Convention on the Regulation and Development of Industrial Fishing, which took place in Italy in July 1984. This day is celebrated worldwide by both professionals and amateurs. It is an important event dedicated to promoting sustainable fishing practices, protecting marine ecosystems, and recognizing the vital role of fishing in the global economy and society.

Napoleon's iconic hat and other relics exhibited in Paris before auction

Sunglasses Day

The first sunglasses were created in the 17th century. They were very expensive, and for their manufacture, a special paint was applied to the glass, which darkened the lenses. Due to such paint, little could be seen, so the glasses were more of a fashion accessory than a useful acquisition.

Commemoration of the blessed Hieromartyr Mykolai (Charnetsky); Venerable Samson the Healer

Blessed Hieromartyr Mykolai (Charnetsky). Born on December 9 in Ternopil region, into a large peasant family. He joined the Basilian monastic order. In the 1940s, when the Soviet authorities banned the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church and mass repressions began, he remained faithful to his Church. He endured many trials through persecution, arrests, torture, and exile, which he courageously endured until his death.

Samson the Healer was born into a noble family in the Eastern Roman Empire, probably in Asia Minor. From a young age, he felt a calling to serve God and people. Samson became known as a wonderful doctor who combined the knowledge of medicine of his time with deep faith and prayer. He opened and headed a hospital for the poor and sick.

Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Epifaniy announces damage to OCU Theological Seminary