Napoleon's iconic hat and other relics exhibited in Paris before auction

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:29 PM • 5302 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM • 11910 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM • 12843 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 44647 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 60501 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
07:30 AM • 56777 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 41346 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 36570 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 45896 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 99168 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
50%
750mm
Popular news
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the caseJune 20, 02:48 AM • 41736 views
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against UkraineJune 20, 06:30 AM • 35141 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed Forces08:11 AM • 33295 views
Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of Energy08:27 AM • 28582 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 30779 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)12:29 PM • 5302 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year12:17 PM • 11912 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home11:55 AM • 10837 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 23070 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"09:10 AM • 31413 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Herman Galushchenko
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Donetsk Oblast
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been published11:44 AM • 7388 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress10:45 AM • 13350 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 62189 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 83947 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 203901 views
Actual
The New York Times
Shahed-136
Orlan-10
The Economist
TikTok

Napoleon's iconic hat and other relics exhibited in Paris before auction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

More than 100 Napoleon relics, including his iconic bicorne hat, are on display in Paris before one of the most important auctions. The exhibition, with hypnotic music and mist, allows visitors to touch history.

Napoleon's iconic hat and other relics exhibited in Paris before auction

Experts consider the new "Napoleonic" auction one of the most important ever organized. Currently, more than 100 relics that once belonged to the prominent French statesman are on display in Paris.

UNN reports with reference to Associated Press.

Details

More than 100 relics associated with the prominent French figure, military leader, and first consul of the French Republic, Napoleon Bonaparte, are on display in Paris ahead of what experts are calling one of the most important auctions ever held.

“These are not just museum pieces. These are fragments of a life that changed history. You can literally hold a piece of Napoleon’s world in your hands,”

explained Louis-Xavier Joseph, head of Sotheby's European furniture department, who helped assemble this treasure trove. 

What exactly makes up the grand "Napoleonic" lot?

The "star" of the show, or the central lot, is Napoleon's symbolic bicorne, a black felt hat he wore in battle. 

A hat with wings positioned parallel to the shoulders, so that both soldiers and enemies could instantly spot him through the smoke of battle. 

Among the objects also:

  • a worn military cap;
    • a sleeve from a red velvet coat;
      • divorce papers that ended one of history's most troubled romances - with Josephine, the empress who haunted him to the end.
        • a handwritten codicil to Napoleon's last will and testament, written during a paranoid illness on Saint Helena.

          A spectacular exhibition of items that belonged to Napoleon Bonaparte

          The exhibition was created by the famous designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac. He dressed Lady Gaga and Pope John Paul II.

          “I wanted to electrify history... It’s not a mausoleum, it’s a pop culture installation.”

          explains the designer.

          "Today's collectors are buying Napoleonic-era items as if they were buying Jimi Hendrix's guitar. They want a cabinet of curiosities," adds the expert.

          Castelbajac filled the exhibition with "fog, hypnotic music, and captivating rooms."

          • one inspired by the camouflage colors of Fontainebleau;
            • the other by Napoleon's legendary folding bed.

              “I thought of the fog at the entrance of the Sotheby’s building, because the elements of nature were complicit in Napoleon’s strategy,”

              explains the designer.

              Recall

              UNN has already reported that Napoleon Bonaparte's personal belongings from a private collection are planned to be put up for auction at Sotheby's. Among the lots are a bicorne, a heraldic sword, and the emperor's personal relics.

              Film director Ridley Scott compared the first emperor of France, Napoleon Bonaparte, to Adolf Hitler and other odious historical figures. Such a comparison caused criticism from the French.

              Archaeologists find gold coins depicting an illegal emperor of the Roman Empire12.01.25, 10:08 • 81796 views

              Ihor Telezhnikov

              Ihor Telezhnikov

              CultureNews of the World
              Associated Press
              Paris
              France
              Tesla
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              S&P 500
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Brent Oil
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gold
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gas TTF
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9