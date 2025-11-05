Germany offers Afghans money to forgo resettlement in the country

The German government has offered financial payments to Afghan citizens in Pakistan if they voluntarily abandon plans to move to Germany. This was stated by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, explaining that it is a "financial offer for voluntary return," Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The initiative is part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government's efforts to demonstrate a tougher migration policy amid the growing popularity of the right-wing populist party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD).

About 2,000 Afghans, who had previously been approved for resettlement due to cooperation with the German military or a threat from the Taliban, have been stuck in Pakistan for months after the resettlement program was frozen.

Logically, if we assume that people do not have the opportunity to be admitted to Germany, we offer them a certain perspective, and this is related to a financial offer for voluntary return to Afghanistan or another third country. - said Dobrindt.

He confirmed that payments have already been offered but did not disclose the amount or the number of participants. According to German media, the amount could be several thousand euros, part of which Afghans would receive in Pakistan, and the rest after returning to Afghanistan or moving to another country.

