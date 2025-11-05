ukenru
05:06 PM • 2604 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 9104 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 15218 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
01:23 PM • 22121 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
12:20 PM • 20126 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 21123 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 28671 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22501 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
November 5, 08:12 AM • 21352 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
November 5, 07:17 AM • 18365 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
Electricity outage schedules
Germany offers Afghans money to forgo resettlement in the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 770 views

The German government is offering Afghans in Pakistan financial payments to forgo resettlement in Germany. This is part of a tougher migration policy amid the growing popularity of the right-wing populist party.

Germany offers Afghans money to forgo resettlement in the country

The German government has offered financial payments to Afghan citizens in Pakistan if they voluntarily abandon plans to move to Germany. This was stated by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, explaining that it is a "financial offer for voluntary return," Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The initiative is part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government's efforts to demonstrate a tougher migration policy amid the growing popularity of the right-wing populist party "Alternative for Germany" (AfD).

Berlin closes largest shelter for Ukrainian refugees at former Tegel Airport02.11.25, 18:38 • 6513 views

About 2,000 Afghans, who had previously been approved for resettlement due to cooperation with the German military or a threat from the Taliban, have been stuck in Pakistan for months after the resettlement program was frozen.

Logically, if we assume that people do not have the opportunity to be admitted to Germany, we offer them a certain perspective, and this is related to a financial offer for voluntary return to Afghanistan or another third country.

- said Dobrindt.

He confirmed that payments have already been offered but did not disclose the amount or the number of participants. According to German media, the amount could be several thousand euros, part of which Afghans would receive in Pakistan, and the rest after returning to Afghanistan or moving to another country.

Syrian refugees in Germany must return home, deportations will begin - Merz04.11.25, 00:31 • 20358 views

Stepan Haftko

