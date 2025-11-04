Syrian refugees in Germany must return home, deportations will begin - Merz

ukenru
November 3, 05:51 PM • 12302 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 32689 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 24944 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 26847 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 24561 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 33583 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 17092 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15233 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29240 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33791 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ukrainian Navy destroyed elite special forces unit of the Russian Federation on one of the drilling rigs: videoVideoNovember 3, 02:09 PM • 10231 views
Belarus announced the readiness of peacekeepers to be deployed to UkraineNovember 3, 02:58 PM • 11632 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 16312 views
Zelenskyy announced a complete sweep of Kupyansk, where about 60 occupiers remainNovember 3, 05:31 PM • 5860 views
Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region, where civilians and military personnel died: certain officials have been suspended from their positions06:37 PM • 6636 views
Publications
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 32689 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 33583 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 31603 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 46005 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 52910 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Sean Duffy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 16334 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 21635 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 31632 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 32529 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 53686 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
TikTok
The Diplomat

Syrian refugees in Germany must return home, deportations will begin - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the end of the civil war in Syria and his intention to begin the process of returning Syrian refugees to their homeland. He invited President Ahmed al-Sharaa to discuss the deportation of those who have no legal grounds to remain in the country.

Syrian refugees in Germany must return home, deportations will begin - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed hope that Syrian refugees would be able to return home, as the civil war there has ended. He also announced his intention to consider deportation and invited President Ahmed al-Sharaa to Germany to discuss this issue. This is reported by UNN with reference to Handelsblatt and Tagesschau.

Details

On Monday, November 3, in Husum, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, at a joint press conference with Schleswig-Holstein Minister-President Daniel Günther, stated that since the civil war in Syria has ended, the process of returning Syrian refugees home can begin.

The civil war in Syria is over. There is absolutely no reason for asylum in Germany now, and therefore we can begin repatriation.

- said the Chancellor.

He expressed hope that many Syrian refugees would voluntarily return home and participate in its reconstruction. Germany, he said, would support this process and provide assistance in the reconstruction of Syria.

At the same time, German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadephul, who recently visited Syria, after seeing the destruction, doubted that most refugees would agree to return in the near future: "It is practically impossible for people to live a truly dignified life here."

Commenting on this, Merz noted that in the future, Germany must differentiate between asylum procedures and labor migration.

I am very dissatisfied that we still have in the asylum procedure those whom we could integrate into the labor market or have already partially integrated.

- explained the head of government.

He also stressed that Berlin may in the future deport those Syrians who have no legal grounds to remain in the country and refuse to return. To discuss this issue, Merz invited interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Recall

The number of refugees in Germany decreased by 50,000 people in the first half of 2025, reaching 3.495 million. The reasons for the reduction were deportations, voluntary departures, and naturalization, including more than 83,000 Syrians who received citizenship.

In Switzerland, there has been a significant increase in applications for protection from Ukrainians aged 18-2203.11.25, 22:23 • 998 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
Syria
Germany