Pakistan and Afghanistan sharply escalated the conflict - what is happening between the two countries now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Pakistan carried out airstrikes on Kabul and other cities in Afghanistan, stating that its patience with the Taliban government had run out. Both sides report significant casualties, but the figures differ.

Pakistan and Afghanistan sharply escalated the conflict - what is happening between the two countries now

The parties report significant losses, but the figures differ, and shooting and shelling were recorded near the Torkham crossing.

Pakistan launched airstrikes on Kabul and several other cities in Afghanistan amid a sharp escalation of hostilities along the common border. This was reported by UNN with reference to Al Jazeera.

Details

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Islamabad's patience with the Taliban authorities had run out and called the situation an open war.

According to Pakistani officials, the reason for the strikes was allegedly an attack by Afghan forces on Pakistani military positions near the border. The first airstrike, according to an Al Jazeera correspondent, occurred around 01:50 local time, after which the Afghan side opened fire with air defense systems.

According to Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the strikes targeted Taliban defense targets in Kabul, Paktia province, and Kandahar. Taliban administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that these areas came under fire.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press, citing two high-ranking Pakistani security officials, reported the destruction of two brigade bases in Afghanistan.

And Pakistani state broadcaster Pakistan TV announced the destruction of a number of Taliban positions within hours, including strikes on a brigade headquarters and an ammunition depot in Kandahar, as well as on posts in several border sectors.

At the same time, Pakistan's Ministry of Information reported that fire was also being directed at Taliban forces in areas of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province (including Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, and Bajaur).

Later, there were also reports of shooting and artillery shelling near the key Torkham crossing point.

According to AFP, Afghan troops were moving towards the border, while the crossing itself remained open for the mass return of Afghans from Pakistan, despite the fact that the land border has been largely closed since October due to hostilities.

Data on the losses of the parties differ. Pakistani Prime Minister's spokesman Musharraf Zaidi stated on X that 133 Taliban were killed and more than 200 wounded, as well as the destruction and capture of dozens of posts and damage to armored vehicles.

At the same time, Al Jazeera notes that it cannot independently verify these figures. The Taliban authorities claim that eight of their fighters were killed and 11 wounded.

The Afghan side also stated that its military attacked Pakistani bases and posts in response to previous Pakistani strikes, reporting allegedly 55 Pakistani soldiers killed and the capture of a number of facilities, but Pakistan denies this.

Separately, the Pakistani publication Dawn reported the death of two Pakistani servicemen in the current clashes.

It should be noted that the escalation is taking place against the backdrop of protracted tensions between the countries after the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021 and regular border incidents along the Durand Line. Among the key reasons, Pakistan names the activities of the group "Pakistani Taliban" (TTP), which, according to Islamabad, finds refuge on Afghan territory.

The reaction of international players has already been heard: India condemned the Pakistani strikes, the UN called on the parties to comply with international law, Iran advocated dialogue, and Russia stated the need to immediately stop cross-border attacks and expressed its readiness to mediate.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

News of the World
Skirmishes
Associated Press
United Nations
Islamabad
Kandahar
Kabul
Afghanistan
India
Pakistan
Iran