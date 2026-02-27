$43.240.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Guardian

Pakistan launched airstrikes on Kabul and several Afghan provinces in response to border conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Pakistan Air Force carried out a series of airstrikes on Kabul and the provinces of Kandahar and Paktia. The attack was a response to a night attack by Afghan forces on Pakistan's border areas.

Pakistan launched airstrikes on Kabul and several Afghan provinces in response to border conflict

The Pakistan Air Force carried out a series of airstrikes on the capital of Afghanistan and the provinces of Kandahar and Paktia early on Friday morning. This attack marked another stage in the rapid escalation of the conflict between the countries. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

At least three powerful explosions were recorded in Kabul, but official information about the destruction or the number of civilian casualties is currently unavailable.

Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that targets in the south and southeast of the country were also hit.

Pakistan launched airstrikes on Afghan territory in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks22.02.26, 07:11 • 11849 views

The Pakistani side characterizes its actions as a forced response to the aggression of the neighboring state, while the Afghan authorities declare the right to self-defense after previous shelling of border territories.

Diplomatic deadlock and international community's reaction

The current escalation was preceded by a night attack by Afghan forces on Pakistan's border areas, during which Kabul claimed to have captured more than ten Pakistani army posts – Islamabad denies these claims.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, through his representative, called on the parties to immediately cease hostilities and return to a diplomatic settlement of differences. Despite calls for the protection of civilians, both sides continue to build up their military presence along the border, increasing the risks of a full-scale armed conflict in the region.

Armed confrontation on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border escalates - sides report significant losses27.02.26, 00:33 • 2414 views

Stepan Haftko

