Armed confrontation on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border escalates - sides report significant losses

Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
February 26, 12:47 PM
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 26, 06:38 PM
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer
Popular news
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes
February 26, 01:46 PM
Ghana asks Zelenskyy to release its citizens who fought on the side of the Russian Federation from captivity
February 26, 02:32 PM
Ukraine does not need instructions from 'Russian world' retransmitters - Stefanchuk responded to accusations from the Georgian Parliament Speaker
February 26, 03:45 PM
US and Ukrainian representatives conclude talks in Geneva - Russian media
06:02 PM
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump
06:10 PM
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes
February 26, 01:46 PM
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump
06:10 PM
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photos
February 26, 09:00 AM
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening
February 24, 07:45 PM
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
February 24, 04:37 PM
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
February 24, 02:59 PM
Armed confrontation on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border escalates - sides report significant losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Pakistani border guards and the Taliban engaged in a two-hour battle using heavy weapons. Both sides report significant losses and the capture of border posts.

Armed confrontation on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border escalates - sides report significant losses

Pakistani border forces and Taliban militants engaged in direct combat in the mountainous regions of the country's northwest. The conflict erupted on Thursday evening when the Afghan side opened fire on Pakistani checkpoints, provoking a two-hour battle involving heavy weaponry. Both sides claim significant enemy losses and the capture of border posts, but there is currently no independent confirmation of these claims. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Afghan units launched the attack under cover of night, using armored Humvee vehicles to maneuver in the difficult terrain. The Pakistani Ministry of Information described these actions as "unprovoked fire" and reported an immediate response from its armed forces at several points along the demarcation line.

Footage from the scene shows intense firefights and the use of tracer rounds illuminating the valleys in the conflict zone.

Causes of escalation and threat of large-scale war

The current escalation is the Taliban's response to Pakistani Air Force airstrikes last weekend on camps of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic State groups in eastern Afghanistan.

Official Islamabad emphasizes its readiness to take all necessary measures to protect its territorial integrity, while Kabul warns of further "measured responses" to violations of its sovereignty. The events of recent days threaten the fragile ceasefire established after previous deadly clashes last October.

Pakistan launched airstrikes on Afghan territory in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks
22.02.26, 07:11

