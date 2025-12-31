Handed over coordinates of Ukrainian military to the enemy: two men sentenced to life imprisonment

The court found two Ukrainians guilty of treason, who, during martial law, provided the enemy with coordinates of the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine units and military facilities. Both were sentenced to life imprisonment — their actions were used to plan airstrikes on Zhytomyr, Donetsk, and Odesa regions. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Following public prosecution by the Sumy and Odesa regional prosecutor's offices, the court found two citizens of Ukraine guilty of treason, committed by prior conspiracy under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). By the court's verdict of December 26, 2025, both were sentenced to life imprisonment. - the statement reads.

Prosecutors proved that a 35-year-old resident of Sumy region, mobilized in November 2022, who served as a driver in Zhytomyr region, systematically collected information about the locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces units, ammunition depots, and other military facilities. He transmitted these coordinates to an FSB officer via messenger.

After redeployment to Donetsk region, to avoid exposure, the convicted person transmitted the collected data to the enemy through a 49-year-old acquaintance from Odesa region. The latter also informed FSB representatives about the locations of Ukrainian Defense Forces units in Odesa region.

The aggressor state used the obtained intelligence information to carry out airstrikes on Zhytomyr, Donetsk, and Odesa regions. In addition, the convicted persons tried to involve other individuals in cooperation with the aggressor.

Both were detained on January 30, 2023, as a result of a multi-stage special operation. Since then, at the request of the prosecutor's office, they have been in custody.

Ordered the shooting of civilians in Bucha: Russian serviceman notified of suspicion