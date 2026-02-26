Ukraine to receive liquefied natural gas via Klaipeda for the first time by end of March - Shmyhal

Ukraine will receive its first shipment of liquefied natural gas through a terminal in the Lithuanian city of Klaipeda. This was reported by UNN with reference to the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the Ukrainian Naftogaz group, in cooperation with the Lithuanian Ignitis Group, will ensure the supply of 90 million cubic meters by the end of March this year.

We are diversifying supply routes. We are strengthening the flexibility and resilience of our system. This is especially important against the backdrop of daily Russian attacks against our energy infrastructure. - Shmyhal stated.

He thanked the Lithuanian side for cooperation and added that Ukraine is also working on developing other regional supply routes, including the Vertical Gas Corridor.

Together with our partners, we are building a new energy security for Europe, where there will be no place for the Russian molecule, and Ukraine will be one of the energy hubs of the region. - Shmyhal summarized.

Recall

Naftogaz Group for the first time ensured the supply of liquefied natural gas from the USA through the Deutsche ReGas LNG terminal in Germany. After regasification of LNG at the Deutsche ReGas terminal, Naftogaz will deliver the resource via pipelines through Poland to Ukraine, where it will be available to meet the country's needs in February.