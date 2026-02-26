$43.240.02
February 25, 07:42 PM • 16334 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 31768 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 28224 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 26413 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 22895 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 18091 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 37679 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19257 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18395 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 42530 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Ukraine to receive liquefied natural gas via Klaipeda for the first time by end of March - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Ukraine will receive its first shipment of liquefied natural gas through the terminal in Klaipeda. Naftogaz and the Lithuanian Ignitis Group will ensure the supply of 90 million cubic meters by the end of March.

Ukraine to receive liquefied natural gas via Klaipeda for the first time by end of March - Shmyhal

Ukraine will receive its first shipment of liquefied natural gas through a terminal in the Lithuanian city of Klaipeda. This was reported by UNN with reference to the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the Ukrainian Naftogaz group, in cooperation with the Lithuanian Ignitis Group, will ensure the supply of 90 million cubic meters by the end of March this year.

We are diversifying supply routes. We are strengthening the flexibility and resilience of our system. This is especially important against the backdrop of daily Russian attacks against our energy infrastructure.

- Shmyhal stated.

He thanked the Lithuanian side for cooperation and added that Ukraine is also working on developing other regional supply routes, including the Vertical Gas Corridor.

Together with our partners, we are building a new energy security for Europe, where there will be no place for the Russian molecule, and Ukraine will be one of the energy hubs of the region.

- Shmyhal summarized.

Recall

Naftogaz Group for the first time ensured the supply of liquefied natural gas from the USA through the Deutsche ReGas LNG terminal in Germany. After regasification of LNG at the Deutsche ReGas terminal, Naftogaz will deliver the resource via pipelines through Poland to Ukraine, where it will be available to meet the country's needs in February.

