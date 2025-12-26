$41.930.22
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers introduces state support for defense industry enterprises under financial leasing agreements: what will change for enterprises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is introducing state financial support for enterprises of the defense-industrial complex under financial leasing agreements. The program provides for a reduction in the lessor's remuneration for critically important defense industry enterprises, providing access to transport and equipment at reduced rates.

The Cabinet of Ministers introduces state support for defense industry enterprises under financial leasing agreements: what will change for enterprises
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is introducing state financial support for enterprises of the defense-industrial complex under financial leasing agreements. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The new program provides for a reduction in the lessor's remuneration. Enterprises that are recognized as critically important for the functioning of the economy during a special period in the defense industry sector will gain access to transport and equipment at reduced rates thanks to the new program.

In turn, this will significantly reduce the financial burden on businesses working for the needs of the military. This support will be provided to finance goals related to the development, manufacture, repair, modernization, and disposal of weapons, military and special equipment, and ammunition, for the purpose of:

  • acquisition and modernization of fixed assets of enterprises, including equipment, dual-use machinery, and technological equipment;
    • acquisition of vehicles for production and commercial needs;
      • acquisition of non-residential real estate for the business activities of enterprises.

        At the same time, financial leasing agreements under which state support can be provided must meet the following conditions:

        • the maximum financing amount under one agreement is up to UAH 500 million (or the equivalent in foreign currency);
          • the maximum term of the agreement is up to 5 years;
            • the maximum amount of the lessor's basic remuneration is no more than 23% per annum;
              • a one-time commission for providing leasing services is up to 0.75% of the financing amount.

                Recall

                Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launched a pilot project using photo and video recording during the acceptance of rear property for the needs of the Armed Forces.

                Yevhen Ustimenko

                SocietyEconomyPolitics
                Real estate
                Technology
                State budget
                Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                Martial law
                War in Ukraine
                Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                Armed Forces of Ukraine