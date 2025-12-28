Drone Systems Forces confirmed the defeat of the Russian GRU special forces in Donetsk region: video shown

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
09:00 AM • 4440 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 23632 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 38548 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 37226 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 30037 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 25763 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 21473 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 42373 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 39782 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 116767 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
6.8m/s
81%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Former Moldovan Prime Minister declared internationally wanted after conviction in FranceDecember 28, 01:51 AM • 7650 views
Ukrainian actor and TV presenter Anatoliy Sukhanov died at the age of 54December 28, 03:08 AM • 6852 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduledDecember 28, 03:48 AM • 19112 views
Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - mediaVideoDecember 28, 04:49 AM • 9596 views
Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricity07:20 AM • 5790 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 23729 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 65162 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 116767 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 52072 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 82282 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kupiansk
Kyiv Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 11869 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 22256 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 65172 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 24644 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 24046 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
Shahed-136

Drone Systems Forces confirmed the defeat of the Russian GRU special forces in Donetsk region: video shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The Drone Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the Russian GRU special forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. More than 120 servicemen of the 14th Special Forces Brigade of the Russian GRU were eliminated or wounded.

Drone Systems Forces confirmed the defeat of the Russian GRU special forces in Donetsk region: video shown

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, as reported on Sunday by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, showing a video, writes UNN.

Details

"The birds of the SBS pecked at the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Federation. More than 120 special forces of the 14th special purpose brigade of the GRU of the Russian Federation were eliminated/mutilated as a result of a planned and conducted operation by the "Birds" of the 1st OC SBS on the night of December 26 in the settlement of Berdianske, TOT, Donetsk region, according to confirmed operational information," Brovdi said on Telegram.

General Staff confirms damage to a number of logistics facilities and enemy 'special forces'26.12.25, 20:47 • 3174 views

The commander of the SBS noted that "as a result of the conducted reconnaissance and strike operation on the command post and places of deployment of the occupier's personnel: 51-200; 74-300; xx-missing in action."

Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unit26.12.25, 11:23 • 22715 views

He noted that the 14th GRU brigade of the Russian Federation is a special unit from Ussuriysk, whose purpose is reconnaissance and special operations for the GRU of the Russian Federation.

"Birds" of the SBS hit enemy military targets in occupied Crimea: among them - the "Valdai" radar station28.12.25, 12:32 • 818 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine