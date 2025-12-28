Drone Systems Forces confirmed the defeat of the Russian GRU special forces in Donetsk region: video shown

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, as reported on Sunday by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, showing a video, writes UNN.

Details

"The birds of the SBS pecked at the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Federation. More than 120 special forces of the 14th special purpose brigade of the GRU of the Russian Federation were eliminated/mutilated as a result of a planned and conducted operation by the "Birds" of the 1st OC SBS on the night of December 26 in the settlement of Berdianske, TOT, Donetsk region, according to confirmed operational information," Brovdi said on Telegram.

The commander of the SBS noted that "as a result of the conducted reconnaissance and strike operation on the command post and places of deployment of the occupier's personnel: 51-200; 74-300; xx-missing in action."

He noted that the 14th GRU brigade of the Russian Federation is a special unit from Ussuriysk, whose purpose is reconnaissance and special operations for the GRU of the Russian Federation.

