Over 15,000 Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian actions during the war - Lubinets

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 220,493 crimes of aggression and war crimes have been recorded, 15,172 civilians have died, and 688 children have been killed. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to UNN.

During his speech at the Interactive Dialogue with the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, the ombudsman emphasized that these are confirmed data – the real scale of Russian violence and cruelty is much greater.

Lubinets called on the international community to immediately document every case of violence, every strike, and every deceased or injured person, and to ensure a proper legal assessment.

Russia's crimes against Ukraine have no statute of limitations and must be fully assessed and brought to justice - emphasized the ombudsman.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reported on the probable abduction and removal of 19 Ukrainians from the village of Sopych in the Sumy region. He appealed to Russian ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova with a demand to organize a visit and return of the citizens.