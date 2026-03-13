$44.160.1950.960.02
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
March 12, 09:38 PM • 20580 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 04:05 PM • 52734 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 48514 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
March 12, 03:26 PM • 72365 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 38726 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 25679 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
March 12, 01:11 PM • 20724 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23709 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40454 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Over 15,000 Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian actions during the war - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1890 views

Dmytro Lubinets reported 220,493 acts of aggression and 15,172 civilian deaths. Among the victims are 688 children, but the real scale is much larger.

Over 15,000 Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian actions during the war - Lubinets

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 220,493 crimes of aggression and war crimes have been recorded, 15,172 civilians have died, and 688 children have been killed. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

During his speech at the Interactive Dialogue with the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, the ombudsman emphasized that these are confirmed data – the real scale of Russian violence and cruelty is much greater.

Lubinets called on the international community to immediately document every case of violence, every strike, and every deceased or injured person, and to ensure a proper legal assessment.

Russia's crimes against Ukraine have no statute of limitations and must be fully assessed and brought to justice

- emphasized the ombudsman.

Recall

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reported on the probable abduction and removal of 19 Ukrainians from the village of Sopych in the Sumy region. He appealed to Russian ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova with a demand to organize a visit and return of the citizens.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Village
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
United Nations
Ukraine