Russia attacked Ukraine with over 600 drones and dozens of missiles on Christmas Eve, with energy infrastructure in the west being most affected - Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported that Russia launched over 600 drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine, with energy facilities in the west of the country being the most affected. Due to the attack, emergency power outage schedules are being applied throughout the country, which will be canceled after the situation stabilizes.

Russia attacked Ukraine with over 600 drones and dozens of missiles on Christmas Eve, with energy infrastructure in the west being most affected - Prime Minister

Russia launched more than 600 drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine overnight in a deliberate, cynical pre-Christmas strike, with energy facilities in western Ukraine being the most affected, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported on Telegram, UNN writes.

Immediately after the night shelling, we coordinated all services to eliminate the consequences of today's attack. The enemy used more than 600 drones and dozens of missiles. It was a deliberate, cynical, Russian strike on the eve of Christmas. At a time when people are preparing for the holiday, the enemy tried to leave Ukrainian families without light, heat, and a sense of security. As a result of the attack, energy facilities in the western regions of Ukraine were most affected.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, "due to the enemy's actions, emergency power outage schedules are being forcibly applied throughout the country." They will be canceled immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes, the Prime Minister added.

"Regional military administrations and all relevant services are already working to restore electricity to people as soon as possible. All resources have been mobilized for this. The Ministry of Energy, together with Ukrenergo, will inform about the further state of the energy system," she noted.

The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage23.12.25, 07:45 • 18905 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
New Year
Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine