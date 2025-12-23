Russia attacked Ukraine with over 600 drones and dozens of missiles on Christmas Eve, with energy infrastructure in the west being most affected - Prime Minister

Russia launched more than 600 drones and dozens of missiles at Ukraine overnight in a deliberate, cynical pre-Christmas strike, with energy facilities in western Ukraine being the most affected, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported on Telegram, UNN writes.

Immediately after the night shelling, we coordinated all services to eliminate the consequences of today's attack. The enemy used more than 600 drones and dozens of missiles. It was a deliberate, cynical, Russian strike on the eve of Christmas. At a time when people are preparing for the holiday, the enemy tried to leave Ukrainian families without light, heat, and a sense of security. As a result of the attack, energy facilities in the western regions of Ukraine were most affected. - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, "due to the enemy's actions, emergency power outage schedules are being forcibly applied throughout the country." They will be canceled immediately after the situation in the energy system stabilizes, the Prime Minister added.

"Regional military administrations and all relevant services are already working to restore electricity to people as soon as possible. All resources have been mobilized for this. The Ministry of Energy, together with Ukrenergo, will inform about the further state of the energy system," she noted.

