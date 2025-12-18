Ukraine allowed to continue operating TPPs and CHPs without environmental standards until 2028 - Ministry of Energy

The Ministerial Council of the Energy Community, at a meeting in Vienna, adopted strategic decisions to support the Ukrainian energy system during the war. At the request of the Ministry of Energy, Ukraine was officially allowed to continue operating large combustion plants (TPP and CHPP) without complying with strict environmental emission standards for the period of martial law, but no later than the end of 2028. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

Details

The decision allows avoiding the forced shutdown of power units, which are critical for heat and electricity supply during constant Russian attacks. Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk emphasized that large-scale destruction of infrastructure created force majeure circumstances that make it impossible to implement the National Emission Reduction Plan within the established deadlines. The extension of the operating terms of the stations should guarantee the stability of the energy system during the next heating season of 2025-2026.

Currently, our main priority is to use all existing generation, as each unit is crucial for maintaining electricity and heat supply to the population and preventing a humanitarian crisis. Given these circumstances, we are grateful to the EU Council of Ministers for supporting the decision to extend the operating hours of large combustion plants in Ukraine until the end of martial law, or until December 31, 2028. - said Mykola Kolisnyk.

Gas security and price stabilization

In addition to generation issues, the Ministerial Council extended the validity of the EU Gas Storage Regulation. This step is aimed at ensuring a high level of gas storage filling and providing Ukraine and its partners with the necessary flexibility in the market. This will allow countries to react more quickly to changing market conditions and use favorable periods to purchase fuel, which in the future should contribute to lower gas prices in Europe.

Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced